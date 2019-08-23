Video: Curtis Keene’s New Specialized Enduro

Aug 23, 2019
by Enduro World Series  

When it comes to the Enduro World Series, there aren’t many racers as experienced as Curtis Keene. The Californian racer has travelled the world campaigning for his long-time sponsor Specialized pretty much since the series came into existence. The bike he’s used has always been their Enduro, one of the most established monickers in the mountain bike world. The Enduro is both a factory race bike and a privateer favourite. It was one of the first of the modern breed of long travel 29ers and has evolved at the very forefront of enduro bike technology.

Curtis and the rest of the Specialized team tackled the previous round in Whistler aboard some dazzle camouflage wrapped not-so-prototype machines which turned out to be the latest evolution of the Enduro platform. The frame has had a ground up redesign and whilst some features are carried over others have been completely reimagined.

Watch the above video to find out more about the bike's development, Curtis’ role in that process and how he sets up his ultra-pro S-Works workspace.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Specialized Specialized Enduro Curtis Keene Enduro World Series Ews Northstar 2019


Must Read This Week
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
108754 views
Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing
88370 views
10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated
78582 views
10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park
72840 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
55363 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
45166 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
45118 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
42782 views

23 Comments

  • + 4
 I don’t want to say anything, because I love the bike but... this thing requires the return of the Totem... that RXF36 looks like Fox 32 CTD on it...
  • - 3
 It looks nothing like a Fox 32.
  • + 2
 i was thinking the same thing!!!! it needs something beefy on the front
  • + 5
 @COnovicerider: have you seen 150 Fox 32 on a remedy or Stumpy back in 2012? Well this is how this RXF36 looks like on this Enduro.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Yikes, I have to agree with you on that. I had a 2012 Remedy...
  • + 3
 I was thinking that a single crown Fox 40 in a 180mm might be the beez kneez.. if such a thing were to exist outside of my head.... One could even make it with slightly thinner CSU slider wall-thickness... because ya need to shave off that last three grams for lightness!!
  • - 1
 @COnovicerider: I am sure this RXF is suited for the job, it just looks small Smile
  • - 1
 @CrispiRider: yes I would really love to see an Evo version of that hah
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns ...or just wait for 2020 and put on the new EXT fork?
  • + 0
 You dont want to say anything?? That’s laughable waki. All you want to do is “say stuff”
  • + 1
 MANITOU MEZZER 37mm.....is the one you look for
  • + 4
 This seems really boring after watching the 10 weirdest MTB marketing videos of all time.
  • + 1
 Try watching this after watching the deer and squirrels in the backyard. You've not seen excitement til you've dug into that big sliding glass window.
  • + 5
 Just drink more Redbull.
  • + 3
 The American Dream is the kind of pro you want talking about your products.
  • + 2
 Its going to get to the point where the forks will be horizontal with the top tube the head angles are getting that slack!
  • + 1
 Parallel?
  • + 1
 Yea I want it. lol. you got me, Specialized
  • + 1
 Damn you Specialized Australia for not selling the frame only option
Frown
  • + 0
 That raw carbon finish is beatiful
  • + 2
 It’s not raw carbon. It’s the ‘granite’ color.
  • + 1
 looks dope
  • - 2
 who's this Curtis, why is he on red bull?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020709
Mobile Version of Website