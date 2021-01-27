Video: Czech EWS Racers Fall into a Frozen Lake on Gravel Ride

Here's the scary moment that three Czech riders misjudged the thickness of a frozen lake and fell right through. Max Adami and Vojtěch Bláha are both EWS Under 21 racers and they were on a gravel ride with Jiří Fikejz, who was recording the ride on a POV camera. It was -7°C on the day and the trio arrived at the Marokánka sand pit, roughly 100km east of Prague. Seeing people skating on the ice, they decided to try and cross it but it soon went pear-shaped. Vojtěch's rear wheel started to break through the ice then it collapsed behind him, taking Max with it, even Jiří ended up falling in as he tried to help his friends out.Thankfully all three were able to escape unharmed and were able to ride home despite frozen gears and clothing, although the footage has now been featured on the Daily Mail , which seems like punishment enough. Joking aside, this obviously could have gone a lot worse and we’re posting it as a PSA - we wouldn’t recommend riding on frozen water but if you do, always be sure the ice is thick enough and be aware the ice in the middle of a body of water is always thinner.We caught up with Jiri to get his perspective on the incident, that interview is below:

What made you decide to ride across the lake?

We were on a casual gravel ride, occasionally sessioning some technical features and shooting it for the 'gram.We were riding along and got to this old sand mine which was transformed into a pond and we saw it was frozen. My initial opinion was that the ice is definitely not strong enough as I was not local there and in my area it was not freezing really long enough. Max and Jiri had a different opinion and said it was freezing there for several days. We went down to the ice and started trying its strength and it seemed okay. Max even slipped and crashed on it and it didn’t crack. We then saw that on the other side there were people ice skating so we assumed it would be cool to ride over the ice. There wasn’t really any reason for us to do that, we just spontaneously decided to do it.

Did you know how thin the ice was?

Well, I saw the thickness of the ice for a moment when I was climbing out of the freezing water so it was just a quick glimpse but I think it was a bit less than 10cm. Maybe 7cm. But when we stepped on it and decided to ride on it we didn’t know the thickness.

What were you thinking in the moment it happened?

Right when my back wheel cracked through the ice it was like one of the 'OH NO!' moments if you know what I mean. I slipped to the hole with my legs and maybe half of my bike but I instantly started to crawl out. The ice cracked once again and that was a really scary moment because I said to myself, "now it will be cracking again and again and we won’t be able to get out". Luckily it held up and I was able to climb out.Then I looked back and I saw my friend Max completely under the water, even with his head and that was really bad. I thought he was in shock or something and that he can’t move. However, he was just reaching down for his bike which was sinking pretty fast. Jiri, the guy who shot this whole situation on the camera caught the bike and pulled it out as you can see on the video. I pulled out Max from the water and we were luckily out of the problem.

What happened after you Max and Jiri were all out of the water?

Well, we knew that we need to cycle for about half an hour to get to Max’s place. We were hysterically laughing for a few minutes and then we set off knowing we don’t have much time until we get really cold. The problem was that our shifting cables got wet and then froze completely in the hoses. So we had to spin really fast as we were stuck in a pretty light gear and the journey took a bit longer than we expected. By the time we arrived at the house, Max’s clothes were completely frozen. Even the buckles on the straps of his backpack were frozen and we couldn’t open them! Anyway, we eventually got out of the frozen clothes, got warm and nobody got ill.

Did the bikes all survive?

Yeah, the bikes survived and I have to say it was actually pretty hilarious (after we got out of the water obviously) hearing Max shouting at us, "THE BIKE THE BIKE" as he was trying not to drown in the freezing water. After the event, the bikes wouldn’t shift at all. Mine wasn’t shifting until the next day but eventually, I got it working.

What would you say to someone who might try and cycle on ice in future?

Man, I don’t know really. Just try to be sure that the ice is thick enough, remember if it was below zero already for a long time and probably don’t go over the center of the pond/lake as we did. I think it is pretty fun to drift and skid on the ice on a bike but only if it’s strong enough. Falling down into the water is pretty scary and we were extremely lucky to survive without any consequences so just be a bit more careful than us please!