Video: Czech Ripper Kiki Havlická Shows What A Hardtail Can Do

Kristýna Havlická aka "Kiki" belongs among the most talented people on the Czech bike scene, and she puts her hardtail through its paces on the new tech and flow trails in Dolní Morava."We did the shooting on one Thursday in October, a few days before my birthday. At that time I wasn't aware, that it was supposed to be my present. The weather was nice, the sun was shining and the shooting was really fun, thanks to camera men Honza. It was our second cooperation, so we knew what to expect from each other. That's why I tried nose-bunk manually on step-up, which was my first time. I never believed I could actually do it, but the hardtail bike Blizz and its aggressive geometry suited me well. Jumping over roots or stones was no problem for me. It's a great mate for riding around Dolní Morava. The guys are working hard to get ready for the next year, so we can expect another new trails. I would like to thank them for their support. Thank you all, it was a great day!"