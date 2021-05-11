Video: DJ Brandt Slays Creative Skatepark Lines in 'Mos Definitely'

May 11, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  




Rider: DJ Brandt
Film/Edit: Jared Hardy
Photos: Dillon Lemarr
Music: Mos Def-Sunshine

9 Comments

  • 18 0
 Super sick. Guy deserves higher praise from his xGames submission as well that was so tight
  • 6 0
 Hey that's my neighborhood skate park that I never go to because I'm addicted to dirt and falling on concrete hurts.
  • 1 0
 Sweet video - love mighty Mos. Wouldn't be fitting for this video, but Mos did a song that was part of a great collaboration album with the Black Keys called Blakroc. I think this was my favorite tune off that album.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sl8cDaj1BLU&ab_channel=soulgolem
  • 3 0
 DJ's early skatepark edits were always so fun to watch. Stoked to see he keeps that part of his riding alive and well.
  • 3 0
 Yo! That is soooo fire! HUGE PROPS!
  • 2 0
 super chill vibe! hell yeah DJ
  • 2 0
 Steeeezer
  • 1 0
 That was awesome. Well done!!
  • 1 0
 #bestslope

