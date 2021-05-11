Pinkbike.com
Video: DJ Brandt Slays Creative Skatepark Lines in 'Mos Definitely'
May 11, 2021
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Rider:
DJ Brandt
Film/Edit:
Jared Hardy
Photos:
Dillon Lemarr
Music:
Mos Def-Sunshine
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Commencal
Dj Brandt
9 Comments
18
0
Calgary-Rider-722
(1 hours ago)
Super sick. Guy deserves higher praise from his xGames submission as well that was so tight
[Reply]
6
0
Sycip69er
(1 hours ago)
Hey that's my neighborhood skate park that I never go to because I'm addicted to dirt and falling on concrete hurts.
[Reply]
1
0
rocky-mtn-gman
(11 mins ago)
Sweet video - love mighty Mos. Wouldn't be fitting for this video, but Mos did a song that was part of a great collaboration album with the Black Keys called Blakroc. I think this was my favorite tune off that album.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sl8cDaj1BLU&ab_channel=soulgolem
[Reply]
3
0
adrennan
(38 mins ago)
DJ's early skatepark edits were always so fun to watch. Stoked to see he keeps that part of his riding alive and well.
[Reply]
3
0
noakeabean
(50 mins ago)
Yo! That is soooo fire! HUGE PROPS!
[Reply]
2
0
thomaluettgen
(30 mins ago)
super chill vibe! hell yeah DJ
[Reply]
2
0
draggingbrake
(51 mins ago)
Steeeezer
[Reply]
1
0
Boych12
(40 mins ago)
That was awesome. Well done!!
[Reply]
1
0
rodeoJ
(26 mins ago)
#bestslope
[Reply]
