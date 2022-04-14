close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Daily Drivers - What Bikes Were Riders Riding at Sea Otter
Apr 14, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We're back for another episode of Daily Driver Bike Checks. This time we take a look at what people were riding at Sea Otter.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Daily Driver Bike Checks
Sea Otter
Sea Otter 2022
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
68920 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
56377 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
50189 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
47106 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
44437 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
42852 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
39629 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
37777 views
14 Comments
Score
Time
23
8
Steve101j
(51 mins ago)
Videos are great but I much prefer the picture format with these articles. Maybe in the future we could have all the photos and at the bottom of the article have the video as well food for thought.
[Reply]
11
10
mikekazimer
Mod
(46 mins ago)
I mean, "Video" is literally the first word in the title of this article... We covered a bunch of interesting Sea Otter bikes via photographs in this article:
www.pinkbike.com/news/10-retro-rare-and-rad-bikes-from-sea-otter-attendees.html
.
And you can find all sorts of non-moving pictures in the articles mentioned in this Sea Otter recap:
www.pinkbike.com/news/the-ultimate-recap-of-sea-otter-2022.html
[Reply]
6
2
Caiokv
(36 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: Just feels like we are missing a lot of cool content because it is in video form. Specially when it's bike checks, where a photo based article would be a better fit, in my opinion.
Can't please everyone.
[Reply]
8
1
4823904823041
(28 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: while you’re at it, I’d like to see these bikes described in long-form prose, without visual aids.
Leather bound hardcover, ideally, but I know you folks are on a schedule, so paperback is acceptable as long as the cover is presented in APA format.
[Reply]
2
2
thegoodflow
(10 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: why do you guys argue with this kind of feedback? People apparently overwhelmingly prefer photos vs video for this kind of content, and when they express that you get indignant and try to explain to them why they're wrong. This video is 15 minutes long. Nobody wants to sit through that. How often do you get comments on your photo posts whining that it's not a video?
[Reply]
2
0
mikekazimer
Mod
(5 mins ago)
@4823904823041
, coming right up. Would a papyrus scroll fit your needs? I'm handcarving the nib for my quill pen as we speak.
@thegoodflow
, we could just keep the videos on YouTube where they seem to be quite popular, or we could share them on the Pinkbike homepage so that more people can watch them if they'd like. I understand the desire for photo articles, and those aren't going anywhere - a quick scroll down the homepage and you'll see a whole bunch of them.
[Reply]
10
0
ARonBurgundy
(43 mins ago)
That dude on the tall bike rode both sides of the dual slalom course cleanly with a beer dangling from his six pack holder. Shit was the highlight of the event.
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
(27 mins ago)
Looking forward to some racing videos. Some of us can get away with watching videos at work/school and you can tell a better story with moving pictures although I understand the desire for static content. too.
[Reply]
3
0
Tombrad
(20 mins ago)
@suspended-flesh
yea will be good to share the racing video next week - some shocking stories to tell haha
[Reply]
3
0
themouse77
(15 mins ago)
everything you guys do is wrong and should be done the other way.
[Reply]
1
0
otterdirt
(20 mins ago)
Dig that Atomlab at the beginning but I think that is more of Frankenfork than a Fox fork haha...
[Reply]
1
0
tjbikes
(0 mins ago)
Great to see some older bikes still out there ripping and people having fun on them.
[Reply]
1
0
RCorlett
(13 mins ago)
Videos are the new super boost standard.
[Reply]
1
0
JLantz
(9 mins ago)
Where's Jack's bike?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008542
Mobile Version of Website
14 Comments
And you can find all sorts of non-moving pictures in the articles mentioned in this Sea Otter recap: www.pinkbike.com/news/the-ultimate-recap-of-sea-otter-2022.html
Can't please everyone.
Leather bound hardcover, ideally, but I know you folks are on a schedule, so paperback is acceptable as long as the cover is presented in APA format.
@thegoodflow, we could just keep the videos on YouTube where they seem to be quite popular, or we could share them on the Pinkbike homepage so that more people can watch them if they'd like. I understand the desire for photo articles, and those aren't going anywhere - a quick scroll down the homepage and you'll see a whole bunch of them.
Post a Comment