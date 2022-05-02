Video: Dakine Announces New Thrillium Collection with Thomas Vanderham & Graham Agassiz

PRESS RELEASE: Dakine

Aggy and Vanderham in the Thrillium jersey and pants

One jump, two styles

The Thrillium pants and shorts feature ample laser cut venting around the waist and inner thigh and articulating stretch panels for comfort and ease of movement.

Vanderham levitates in the Thrillium jersey and shorts. Also pictured is the Slayer knee pad and Cross-X gloves.

Made from 100% recycled polyester, the Thrillium jersey is a quick drying, mid-weight jersey with a UPF rating of 20 designed for gravity riding, yet breathable enough for long slogs uphill. With antimicrobial odor control, the Thrillium jersey can be worn multiple times without washing, reducing your laundry chores while prolonging the life of the product.

Hannah Bergemann in the women's Thrillium jersey and pants

Thrillium jersey features

Thrillium pants and shorts features