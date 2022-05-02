Video: Dakine Announces New Thrillium Collection with Thomas Vanderham & Graham Agassiz

PRESS RELEASE: Dakine
At Dakine, we are motivated by the descent. The Thrillium Collection is our gravity inspired apparel worn by our legendary crew of team riders. Vanderham, Aggy, Carson Storch, Vinny T, and Hannah Bergemann all trust the Thrillium Collection for when it's time to throw down. From bike parks and shuttle laps, to quick rips on their local trails, the Thrillium Collection is the go-to apparel for the world's best riders.
One jump, two styles
Made from 100% recycled polyester, the Thrillium jersey is a quick drying, mid-weight jersey with a UPF rating of 20 designed for gravity riding, yet breathable enough for long slogs uphill. With antimicrobial odor control, the Thrillium jersey can be worn multiple times without washing, reducing your laundry chores while prolonging the life of the product.
Hannah Bergemann in the women's Thrillium jersey and pantsThrillium jersey features
• 100% recycled materials
• Four Way Stretch Construction
• Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
• Cut Crewneck, Raglan Sleeves and 2' (5cm) drop rear hem
• UPF 20 Sun protection
• $75 USD Long Sleeve. $70 USD Short Sleeve
• XS-XL for women, S-XXL for menThrillium pants and shorts features
• Built in webbing belt with camming quick release waist buckle
• Articulating stretch panels
• Ventilated laser perforated waist and inner thigh
• Zippered (2) hand and (1) thigh pockets
• 14" inseam (shorts)
• $170 USD pants. $130 USD shorts
• XS-XL for women, S-XXL for men
See more at www.dakine.com
Video filmed by Mind Spark Cinema
Edited by Tyler Malay/Workhorse Collective
Aggy and Vanderham photos by Sterling Lorence
Hannah B photos by Colin Wiseman
