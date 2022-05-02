Video: Dakine Announces New Thrillium Collection with Thomas Vanderham & Graham Agassiz

May 2, 2022
by Dakine  
Built for Thrills

by dakine
PRESS RELEASE: Dakine

At Dakine, we are motivated by the descent. The Thrillium Collection is our gravity inspired apparel worn by our legendary crew of team riders. Vanderham, Aggy, Carson Storch, Vinny T, and Hannah Bergemann all trust the Thrillium Collection for when it's time to throw down. From bike parks and shuttle laps, to quick rips on their local trails, the Thrillium Collection is the go-to apparel for the world's best riders.

Graham Agassiz and Thomas Vanderham in the Coast Gravity park BC photo by Sterling Lorence
Aggy and Vanderham in the Thrillium jersey and pants

Graham Agassiz in the Coast Gravity park BC photo by Sterling Lorence
Thomas Vanderham in the Coast Gravity park BC
One jump, two styles

Graham Agassiz in the Coast Gravity park BC
The Thrillium pants and shorts feature ample laser cut venting around the waist and inner thigh and articulating stretch panels for comfort and ease of movement.

Graham Agassiz in the Coast Gravity park BC
Graham Agassiz in the Coast Gravity park BC

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore.
Vanderham levitates in the Thrillium jersey and shorts. Also pictured is the Slayer knee pad and Cross-X gloves.

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore.
Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore.
Made from 100% recycled polyester, the Thrillium jersey is a quick drying, mid-weight jersey with a UPF rating of 20 designed for gravity riding, yet breathable enough for long slogs uphill. With antimicrobial odor control, the Thrillium jersey can be worn multiple times without washing, reducing your laundry chores while prolonging the life of the product.
Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore. photo by Sterling Lorence

Hannah Bergemann in the women s Thrillium jersey and pants Photo by Colin Wiseman
Hannah Bergemann in the women s Thrillium jersey and pants Photo by Colin Wiseman
Hannah Bergemann in the women's Thrillium jersey and pants
Hannah in the women s Thrillium jersey and pant Photo by Colin Wiseman

Hannah Bergemann in the women s Thrillium jersey and pants Photo by Colin Wiseman


Thrillium jersey features
• 100% recycled materials
• Four Way Stretch Construction
• Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
• Cut Crewneck, Raglan Sleeves and 2' (5cm) drop rear hem
• UPF 20 Sun protection
• $75 USD Long Sleeve. $70 USD Short Sleeve
• XS-XL for women, S-XXL for men

Thrillium pants and shorts features
• Built in webbing belt with camming quick release waist buckle
• Articulating stretch panels
• Ventilated laser perforated waist and inner thigh
• Zippered (2) hand and (1) thigh pockets
• 14" inseam (shorts)
• $170 USD pants. $130 USD shorts
• XS-XL for women, S-XXL for men


See more at www.dakine.com
Video filmed by Mind Spark Cinema
Edited by Tyler Malay/Workhorse Collective
Aggy and Vanderham photos by Sterling Lorence
Hannah B photos by Colin Wiseman

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Apparel Dakine Graham Agassiz Thomas Vanderham


