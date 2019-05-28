Video: Dakotah Norton Has His Sights Set on Getting Back on the Podium

Dakotah Norton burst onto the world scene in 2018 with a podium finish at the Croatian World Cup after finally being able to secure factory support following the 2017 season. The young American has struggled with injuries and a lack of focus in the past, but a recent surgery and a renewed drive and belief in himself have Dakotah's sights set on many more podiums to come.

Dakotah Norton - Brand of the Brave

Step by step Dakotah is getting to where he wants to be

Days in the rain at Windrock

Getting bikes dialed in at SRAM team camp

Windrock is a relatively short drive from Dakotah's home in Knoxville and makes for a perfect training ground for the World Cup season

All smiles

Dak shredding his backyard Knoxville trails