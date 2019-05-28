Video: Dakotah Norton Has His Sights Set on Getting Back on the Podium

Step by step Dakotah is getting to where he wants to beGetting bikes dialed in at SRAM team camp Windrock is a relatively short drive from Dakotah's home in Knoxville and makes for a perfect training ground for the World Cup seasonDak shredding his backyard Knoxville trails
|Dakotah Norton burst onto the world scene in 2018 with a podium finish at the Croatian World Cup after finally being able to secure factory support following the 2017 season. The young American has struggled with injuries and a lack of focus in the past, but a recent surgery and a renewed drive and belief in himself have Dakotah's sights set on many more podiums to come.
|Brand of the Brave is a new series presented by Fiveten and adidas featuring 5 American athletes as they follow their own individual dreams on 2 wheels as part of the Fiveten family and embody the "Brand of the Brave" motto.
