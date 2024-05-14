Video: Dakotah Norton Puts the Pieces Together in the Off-Season & Hits the Moto Track

May 14, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Dakotah Norton debuts Season 5 of Maxxis' Rubber Side Down series, putting the pieces of the puzzle together in the off-season with his new team and hitting the moto track. With a podium finish in Fort William, it looks like the hard work paid off.

Posted In:
Videos Maxxis Dakotah Norton


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,382 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
112830 views
Frameworks DH Bikes Stolen in Milton Keynes, UK
46376 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2016 Pole Evolink
40498 views
Norco Race Division Updates on Greg Minnaar & Lucas Cruz's Injuries
39277 views
Tech Briefing: New Forks, Race Rotors, Canadian-Made Hubs & More
33577 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
32782 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
32250 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
28871 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Track looks fun. Get that boy a 2stroke though!
  • 1 0
 Please - 4Ts are where it's at.....







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043290
Mobile Version of Website