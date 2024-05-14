Watch
Video: Dakotah Norton Puts the Pieces Together in the Off-Season & Hits the Moto Track
May 14, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
2 Comments
Dakotah Norton debuts Season 5 of Maxxis' Rubber Side Down series, putting the pieces of the puzzle together in the off-season with his new team and hitting the moto track. With a podium finish in Fort William, it looks like the hard work paid off.
Videos
Maxxis
Dakotah Norton
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,382 articles
2 Comments
1
0
Struggleteam
(27 mins ago)
Track looks fun. Get that boy a 2stroke though!
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(10 mins ago)
Please - 4Ts are where it's at.....
[Reply]
