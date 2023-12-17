Watch
Video: Dakotah Norton Shreds his DH Bike in 'Off Season’s Over, Get Back To Work'
Dec 17, 2023
by
e*thirteen
Following his most triumphant season yet, which saw him achieve two podium finishes and multiple top 10s, Dakotah Norton is poised to build on this success. Securing a career-best overall 9th, Dak is now ready to return to the grind.
Dakotah Norton
Author Info:
ethirteen
Member since Apr 9, 2015
48 articles
9 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
bikebasher
(1 hours ago)
Add another 10mm to the stack and he'll be on the top step next year for sure!
Big question is what frame will Dak be on?
Continuing with Team USA, the curse of the Mondraker, or ??
[Reply]
1
0
Roost66
(54 mins ago)
Intense frame, MS team
[Reply]
1
0
shredddr
(37 mins ago)
Considering there was open talk of how bad that frame was I’m hoping for soemthing new for him. And a fat paycheck. He deserves it.
[Reply]
1
0
jimmythehat
(33 mins ago)
@shredddr
: Really, from whom?
[Reply]
1
0
stunnanumma1
(13 mins ago)
@jimmythehat
: he's riding for mondraker
[Reply]
2
0
CreekRider75
(1 hours ago)
Wouldn't be a proper Dak cut without at least one crash! (Nice edit man -- let's get this in 24!)
[Reply]
1
0
torro86
(47 mins ago)
Best Windrock advertisement ever...track looks sick and Dak just owned that!
[Reply]
1
0
PtDiddy
(1 hours ago)
I dream of shredding turns like that.
[Reply]
1
1
stormracing
(1 hours ago)
Mondraker
[Reply]
