Video: Dakotah Norton Shreds his DH Bike in 'Off Season’s Over, Get Back To Work'

Dec 17, 2023
by e*thirteen  



Following his most triumphant season yet, which saw him achieve two podium finishes and multiple top 10s, Dakotah Norton is poised to build on this success. Securing a career-best overall 9th, Dak is now ready to return to the grind.



Videos Dakotah Norton


ethirteen avatar

Member since Apr 9, 2015
48 articles
9 Comments
  • 1 0
 Add another 10mm to the stack and he'll be on the top step next year for sure!
Big question is what frame will Dak be on?

Continuing with Team USA, the curse of the Mondraker, or ??
  • 1 0
 Intense frame, MS team
  • 1 0
 Considering there was open talk of how bad that frame was I’m hoping for soemthing new for him. And a fat paycheck. He deserves it.
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: Really, from whom?
  • 1 0
 @jimmythehat: he's riding for mondraker
  • 2 0
 Wouldn't be a proper Dak cut without at least one crash! (Nice edit man -- let's get this in 24!)
  • 1 0
 Best Windrock advertisement ever...track looks sick and Dak just owned that!
  • 1 0
 I dream of shredding turns like that.
  • 1 1
 Mondraker







