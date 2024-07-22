Pinkbike.com
Video: Dakotah Norton's POV from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 22, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
4 Comments
Dakotah Norton finds himself on the podium with a 2nd place finish in finals for the 2024 Rockshox Canadian Open DH out at Crankworx Whistler.
—
GoPro Bike
Bonus Ronan Dunne Pov:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
DH Racing
Dakotah Norton
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,319 articles
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
websterh
(30 mins ago)
That is way gnarlyer than it looked on TV.
[Reply]
3
0
kookseverywhere
FL
(25 mins ago)
Add in a couple 90 footers and this could be a hardline
[Reply]
1
0
BermSkid72
FL
(24 mins ago)
You can see the root that Kye swapped out on right before the rock drop in Dakota's video. Just bad luck.
[Reply]
1
0
o1inc
(25 mins ago)
Heck of a run!
[Reply]
