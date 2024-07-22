Powered by Outside

Video: Dakotah Norton's POV from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesDakotah Norton finds himself on the podium with a 2nd place finish in finals for the 2024 Rockshox Canadian Open DH out at Crankworx Whistler. GoPro Bike


Bonus Ronan Dunne Pov:




4 Comments
  • 3 0
 That is way gnarlyer than it looked on TV.
  • 3 0
 Add in a couple 90 footers and this could be a hardline
  • 1 0
 You can see the root that Kye swapped out on right before the rock drop in Dakota's video. Just bad luck.
  • 1 0
 Heck of a run!







