Video: Damien Guiot Combines his Love for Riding, Photography & Nature in 'Linked Passions'

Damien Guiot is a french passionate mountain biker, photographer and nature lover. Next to that, he makes candies in a little factory located in Les Vosges, a mountain region in the northeast of France, known to be the rainiest region of the country but with a lot of landscapes that Damien explore with his bike and his camera.
Photos: Damien Guiot @DamsG
Video & Photos: Paul Fisson
Thanks: Régis Ricard / Edgar Hans @edgarphotographie
Some photos that Damien took with Regis during the shooting
[HR width-80%]
0 Comments
Post a Comment