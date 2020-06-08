Video: Damien Guiot Combines his Love for Riding, Photography & Nature in 'Linked Passions'

Linked Passions

Damien Guiot is a french passionate mountain biker, photographer and nature lover. Next to that, he makes candies in a little factory located in Les Vosges, a mountain region in the northeast of France, known to be the rainiest region of the country but with a lot of landscapes that Damien explore with his bike and his camera.


Photos: Damien Guiot @DamsG
Video & Photos: Paul Fisson
Thanks: Régis Ricard / Edgar Hans @edgarphotographie


Photo taken during Linked Passions





Some photos that Damien took with Regis during the shooting


Photo taken during Linked Passions
Photo taken during Linked Passions

Photo taken during Linked Passions

