Video: Damien Oton & Ines Thoma Win Megavalanche Reunion Island

Dec 10, 2019
by UCCSportEvent  
Megavalanche Reunion Island 2019

by UCCSportEvent
Damien Oton takes the win & Ines Thoma leads the women category




MEGA Marmailles is made for the 7-14 years old champions!

Damien Oton through the jungle!


See you next year!


