Video: Damien Oton & Ines Thoma Win Megavalanche Reunion Island
Dec 10, 2019
by
UCCSportEvent
Megavalanche Reunion Island 2019
by
UCCSportEvent
Views: 174
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Damien Oton takes the win & Ines Thoma leads the women category
MEGA Marmailles is made for the 7-14 years old champions!
Damien Oton through the jungle!
See you next year!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Damien Oton
Ines Thoma
Megavalanche
Enduro Racing
