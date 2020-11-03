Video: Damien Oton & the Orbea Fox Enduro Team Take On eMTB Racing in the Gruelling 2020 Epic Enduro

Nov 3, 2020
by Orbea  


The Epic Enduro is more than just a race.

It’s an experience where adrenaline and passion go hand in hand. It’s an adventure that starts in the dark and ends in daylight. And sometimes even turns to night again.

Damien Oton and Gabriel Torralba know the intensity first hand. Our Orbea FOX Enduro Team riders took on one of the toughest Enduro events in the world. Finding pleasure and suffering on the same trail, enjoying what is truly an Epic Enduro.










MENTIONS: @orbea / @raceface / @foxfactory / @shimano / @galfer / @Fizik / @Maxxis



4 Comments

  • 1 0
 eMTB. Gruelling, epic, toughest, suffering?
  • 1 0
 The other dude was not on an eBike. Most of the racers are not. in fact. But with such a distance, it may be even exausting on a eBike. Maybe not for Oton though.
  • 1 0
 whats in the box
  • 1 0
 Yeah, yeah right..

