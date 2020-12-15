Video: Damien Oton, Vid Persak & the Orbea Enduro Team Make the Most of 2020

Ambition is something innate. We always want more. More victories, more hugs, more goals, more experiences… This year, we wanted to live more, train more, laugh more, and compete more. Instead, we’ve learned to value, respect, collaborate, and appreciate much more than ever. We’ll never stop wanting more. But 2020 has taught us to enjoy every moment of freedom.
Many thanks to all the sponsors, associated brands, and partners who have placed their trust in the Orbea FOX Enduro Team during this difficult year and who will continue to do so in the future.
