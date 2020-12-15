Video: Damien Oton, Vid Persak & the Orbea Enduro Team Make the Most of 2020

Dec 15, 2020
by Orbea  


Ambition is something innate. We always want more. More victories, more hugs, more goals, more experiences… This year, we wanted to live more, train more, laugh more, and compete more. Instead, we’ve learned to value, respect, collaborate, and appreciate much more than ever. We’ll never stop wanting more. But 2020 has taught us to enjoy every moment of freedom.

Many thanks to all the sponsors, associated brands, and partners who have placed their trust in the Orbea FOX Enduro Team during this difficult year and who will continue to do so in the future.









MENTIONS: @orbea / @foxfactory / @raceface / @Galfer / @Fizik / @crankbrothers / @shimano / @Maxxis



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Fox Racing Orbea Damien Oton Vid Persak


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
111314 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
62258 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
61100 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
59626 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
59172 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
49431 views
Canyon Release Stoic Hardtail
48003 views
Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR
47268 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Amazing footage! So much potential in this team, hopefully they'll be able to put it to good use in 2021!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008050
Mobile Version of Website