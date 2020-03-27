Video: Damien Oton, Vid Persak & the Orbea Fox Enduro Team Fine Tune Race Their Race Setup

The Orbea Fox Enduro Team is waiting for the moment to race.
Our riders gathered to ride in the heart of Portugal – Meeting for an intensive team camp to become acquainted, develop a bit of Team Spirit, recover riding feel and test setups and equipment on our Orbea Rallon bikes. The major calendar events will eventually come, and we will be ready.
But until then, let’s fine-tune our race setups to come back in fine style.
MENTIONS: @orbea
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
