Video: Damien Oton, Vid Persak & the Orbea Fox Enduro Team Fine Tune Race Their Race Setup

Mar 27, 2020
by Orbea  


The Orbea Fox Enduro Team is waiting for the moment to race.

Our riders gathered to ride in the heart of Portugal – Meeting for an intensive team camp to become acquainted, develop a bit of Team Spirit, recover riding feel and test setups and equipment on our Orbea Rallon bikes. The major calendar events will eventually come, and we will be ready.

But until then, let’s fine-tune our race setups to come back in fine style.













MENTIONS: @orbea / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Fox Racing Orbea Damien Oton Vid Persak


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 @Orbea your USA customer service is a joke. I would avoid your bikes at all costs as to not have to deal with them. Cracked frames under warranty and wrong products and missing pieces sent as replacements then emails go unanswered . Absolutely pathetic.
  • 4 0
 These bikes look huge for them
  • 1 0
 Noticed the same, hold my brother's bike...
  • 3 0
 That is the 38 boyzzz! Fuck, why when i just got my 36 mm stanchion, there is a 38 ...
  • 1 0
 thats for next year then, will the setup stay the same or will they have to do it again when theres some actual racing
  • 1 0
 Lousã is now a lot drier and warmer than when they came... Looking forward to being allowed to ride again!
  • 1 0
 the fork looks thic

