Video: Damien Oton's 2020 Maxiavalanche Winning Race Run

Aug 5, 2020
by Orbea  


We’re loving the sound of tires returning to the race course. Especially when they come from our team riders.

Damien Oton harnessed speed, skill, and his new Orbea Rallon at the 2020 Maxiavalanche in the Alps, putting him across the finish line before anyone else in the mass start race. Having placed first in qualifiers the day before, the Orbea Fox Enduro Team rider embraced his qualifier status on race day and claimed victory at the one-of-a-kind downhill event.

Check out the POV footage from his winning run in France.







MENTIONS: @orbea / @raceface / @fizik / @foxfactory / @crankbrothers / @Maxxis



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Orbea Damien Oton


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Brilliant work! The manoeuvre and line choice for the final overtake was amazing. I don’t think I’d finish that run in one piece.

Did he almost lose it over the side at 10:30?
  • 2 0
 that's warp speed !!! I'm almost as fast if give 10 minutes head start ! hahaha

Post a Comment



