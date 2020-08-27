Video: Damien Oton's Journey from Plumber to Pro EWS Racer

Who said that dreams are only dreams? Damien Oton is clear about one thing:
|There is only one life. Let’s go for it.— Damien Oton
As a plumber at the age of 21, Damien Oton never imagined having a dream job as a professional rider. But his confidence in himself and support from his partner, Laurie, pushed him to take the biggest step of his career. This is the story of how a young plumber transformed into a rising Enduro star.
|Laurie makes my life and career compatible. Without the constant support of my family, especially from Laurie, I wouldn’t be where I am right now.— Damien Oton
|Have fun, be the fastest and, obviously, win. Those are my goals.— Damien Oton
MENTIONS: @orbea
/ @foxfactory
/ @raceface
/ @Maxxis
/ @galfer / @crankbrothers
/ @shimano
/ @fizik
3 Comments
\m/ Hails
Post a Comment