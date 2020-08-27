Video: Damien Oton's Journey from Plumber to Pro EWS Racer

Aug 27, 2020
by Orbea  

Who said that dreams are only dreams? Damien Oton is clear about one thing:
bigquotesThere is only one life. Let’s go for it. Damien Oton

As a plumber at the age of 21, Damien Oton never imagined having a dream job as a professional rider. But his confidence in himself and support from his partner, Laurie, pushed him to take the biggest step of his career. This is the story of how a young plumber transformed into a rising Enduro star.


bigquotesLaurie makes my life and career compatible. Without the constant support of my family, especially from Laurie, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. Damien Oton



bigquotesHave fun, be the fastest and, obviously, win. Those are my goals. Damien Oton


MENTIONS: @orbea / @foxfactory / @raceface / @Maxxis / @galfer / @crankbrothers / @shimano / @fizik


Posted In:
Stories Videos Orbea Damien Oton


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Damien is a GOAT. True talent starting so late and be able to reach top.
  • 2 0
 Bad ass. Reminds me of Peat, as I think he was a plumber's apprentice for a minute before doing them gravity bikes.
  • 1 0
 Bonne chance dans toutes vos futures courses!!

\m/ Hails

Post a Comment



