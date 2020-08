Video: Damien Oton's Journey from Plumber to Pro EWS Racer

There is only one life. Let’s go for it. — Damien Oton

Laurie makes my life and career compatible. Without the constant support of my family, especially from Laurie, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. — Damien Oton

Have fun, be the fastest and, obviously, win. Those are my goals. — Damien Oton

Who said that dreams are only dreams? Damien Oton is clear about one thing:As a plumber at the age of 21, Damien Oton never imagined having a dream job as a professional rider. But his confidence in himself and support from his partner, Laurie, pushed him to take the biggest step of his career. This is the story of how a young plumber transformed into a rising Enduro star.MENTIONS: @orbea @Maxxis / @galfer / @crankbrothers