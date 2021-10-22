Video: Damon Iwanaga Rides Dusty Sierra Nevada Trails with Cam Zink & Jonathan Gibbons

Riding the unfettered dust with Damon Iwanaga and friends.With multiple devastating fires and thick smoke blanketing the Northern Sierra Nevada area this summer, California native Damon Iwanaga was challenged to find time to do what he loves most... ride his bike with friends. In this creative piece from JP films, Damon made the most of limited weather windows along with friends Cam Zink and Jonathan Gibbons, as they battled poor air quality, hampered visibility and deteriorating trail conditions to put down one of most feel good edits of the year.