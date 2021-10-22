Video: Damon Iwanaga Rides Dusty Sierra Nevada Trails with Cam Zink & Jonathan Gibbons

Oct 22, 2021
by Marzocchi MTB Suspension  

Riding the unfettered dust with Damon Iwanaga and friends.

With multiple devastating fires and thick smoke blanketing the Northern Sierra Nevada area this summer, California native Damon Iwanaga was challenged to find time to do what he loves most... ride his bike with friends. In this creative piece from JP films, Damon made the most of limited weather windows along with friends Cam Zink and Jonathan Gibbons, as they battled poor air quality, hampered visibility and deteriorating trail conditions to put down one of most feel good edits of the year.

Posted In:
Videos Marzocchi Cam Zink Damon Iwanaga


Must Read This Week
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
129415 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
111614 views
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
68121 views
Clipless Crocs Are a Thing Now
56984 views
Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More
50968 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2021
49894 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
44976 views
Coal Bicycles' 84 is a 170mm Travel, Steel, Dual Link Frame - Bespoked Show 2021
43590 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008243
Mobile Version of Website