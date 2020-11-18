Video: Damon Iwanaga Slays Northstar Bike Park

Closing weekend of bike park season. Kent Johnson made his way up to Lake Tahoe from the SF bay Area to shoot this video on the last two days left of the season. Its been a battle for myself the last year and a half or so with injuries so it felt great to cut something up with Kent. Thank you to Trevor Reeves as well for helping with a second cam! Most of all, Thank you to my sponsors and everyone that supports me and my riding!Thank you for watching- Damon IwanagaInstagram: @Iwanaga_Damon