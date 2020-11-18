Video: Damon Iwanaga Slays Northstar Bike Park

Nov 18, 2020
by Damon Iwanaga  



Closing weekend of bike park season. Kent Johnson made his way up to Lake Tahoe from the SF bay Area to shoot this video on the last two days left of the season. Its been a battle for myself the last year and a half or so with injuries so it felt great to cut something up with Kent. Thank you to Trevor Reeves as well for helping with a second cam! Most of all, Thank you to my sponsors and everyone that supports me and my riding!

Thank you for watching
- Damon Iwanaga

Instagram: @Iwanaga_Damon

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 another bike park video that makes me realise I'm crap...
  • 2 0
 You got it bro
  • 1 0
 a couple years ago damon was having some fork issues. the culprit... he had bent the stanchions. i think that is enough evidence that he smashes haha
  • 3 0
 I can dig it
  • 2 0
 near death experience at 0:55
  • 2 0
 Fire
  • 2 0
 Tight
  • 1 0
 Yeah Damon! Stoked to see you back at it.
  • 1 0
 Lit

