close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Dan Milner Rides Through the Winter in 'Chill Time'

Apr 12, 2022
by pro-bikegear  

Dan Milner is no stranger to snow sports photography, having shot some of snowboarding’s most iconic and challenging expeditions over the last two decades. But no matter the weeks he’s camped out on glaciers, or the number of couloirs he’s climbed, it is on the bike that he feels most at home, even in winter.

But winter in the Alps is no easy ride. He watches the storms roll in and bury his local trails beneath snow and ice. And he watches his home valley fill with holidaying visitors rushing to find escape.

The ensuing chaos of pushing, pollution and noise, is not Milner’s world. So instead he turns to the forest —to be lost in the calm he finds there... and to ride.

Chill Time is about Milner’s passion to ride through the alpine winter. It’s a film about re-connecting with the peacefulness of nature, and about where the bike can take you, both physically and mentally, if you go looking for it.









Posted In:
Videos Dan Milner


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
49188 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
47906 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
44928 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
41563 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
41332 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
40463 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
35370 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
35031 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008030
Mobile Version of Website