Video: Dan Milner Rides Through the Winter in 'Chill Time'

Dan Milner is no stranger to snow sports photography, having shot some of snowboarding’s most iconic and challenging expeditions over the last two decades. But no matter the weeks he’s camped out on glaciers, or the number of couloirs he’s climbed, it is on the bike that he feels most at home, even in winter.But winter in the Alps is no easy ride. He watches the storms roll in and bury his local trails beneath snow and ice. And he watches his home valley fill with holidaying visitors rushing to find escape.The ensuing chaos of pushing, pollution and noise, is not Milner’s world. So instead he turns to the forest —to be lost in the calm he finds there... and to ride.Chill Time is about Milner’s passion to ride through the alpine winter. It’s a film about re-connecting with the peacefulness of nature, and about where the bike can take you, both physically and mentally, if you go looking for it.