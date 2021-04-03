Video: Dan Wolfe's Gravel Bike vs. MTB Challenge

Some impressive speed on no suspension.
|I'm pretty new to the gravel scene but after riding mine a few times I had the urge to see how it would stack up against my trail bike. How do you think it will fair up against my mountain bike in a timed run?
This video was so fun to make. Big shout out and a special thank you to David Quinlan for capturing all the riding shots.—Dan Wolfe
If you haven’t looked at DW’s YouTube channel yet,
it’s worth a look - I suppose it helps that he’s Irish but I find that he’s got one of the better personalities and doesn’t take himself too seriously. Plus he’s not doing shit like trying to jump over houses or barrel around kids skateparks. Normal guy on normal rides.
All this said, I think I’d rather eat a gravel bike than ride one.
