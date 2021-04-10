Video: Dane Scott Makes the Natural Shift from Moto to MTB

Dane's shift from riding and racing motocross to mountain bikes came naturally after making the move to Canada 2 years ago. Not only is Dane an incredible rider but also a trained Helicopter Mechanic by trade, and with those skills comes a fine sense of precision and skill that also shows in his riding. We set out together in between work schedules and the change of seasons to capture some riding making those sessions extra memorable.Film & Edit by Corbin SelfeSong - Talking Distance by Sunbeam Sound Machine