Video: Dane Scott Makes the Natural Shift from Moto to MTB

Apr 10, 2021
by Corbin Selfe  

Dane's shift from riding and racing motocross to mountain bikes came naturally after making the move to Canada 2 years ago. Not only is Dane an incredible rider but also a trained Helicopter Mechanic by trade, and with those skills comes a fine sense of precision and skill that also shows in his riding. We set out together in between work schedules and the change of seasons to capture some riding making those sessions extra memorable.


Photo by Corbin Selfe

Film & Edit by Corbin Selfe

Song - Talking Distance by Sunbeam Sound Machine

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 As a mtb er. I’ve always thought dirt bikes are cooler. lol

Post a Comment



