Video: Daniel & Elias Ruso Push Their Limits on Huge Freeride Jumps in ‘Bond’

It is very special to us to finally share this edit with the MTB scene and show what we’re capable of. Through all the ups and downs related to this project, we are incredibly stoked on the outcome. But one thing is for sure, this is only the beginning & we are hungrier than ever before! — Daniel & Elias Ruso

Daniel and Elias Ruso better known as the RUSOBROS have caused quite a bit of noise in the international MTB scene lately. With NBD tricks and a unique flavor of riding bikes both of them proved that they are capable of progressing the sport into new directions…To end the year 2021 with a bang they finished their very first joint video project „BOND“ just in time… and we can say, it definitely is a BANG!!!Huge sends on their DJ and DH Bikes, heavy crashes, mental breakdowns as well as tears of joy and celebrating together make this video a must watch. The RUSOBROS truly shed buckets of blood, sweat & tears for this video project.Ever since they were young kids the RUSOBROS knew, together they were always stronger. They don´t just share the same passion for riding bikes but also a very special bond, that they tried to express through this video, with many creative and artistic elements alongside super progressive and heavy Freeriding. However to put it in Daniel ́s and Elias ́s words „we´re just getting started!“Have fun watching and stay tuned for more gnarly content of the RUSOBROS!Daniel Ruso, Elias RusoLorenz GlobitsRyszard Syryczynski, Thomas Plöchl & Jakub HanClemens Kaudela, Daniel & Elias RusoSpecial thanks to:Kenda Tires, Sick Series, Melon Optics and Masters of Dirt for supporting us throughout this intense project!