Video: Danny Hart, Adam Brayton & Elliott Heap Hit the Gym for a Post-Lockdown Workout

Lockdown Lifts - Welcoming the Pros back in the Gym

The Split Leg Deadlift

3 sets of 12-15 reps per leg

Upper Body Pump On

100x Ring Rows

and,

100x Ring Push Ups

Workout

5 rounds;

10 Cals – Assault bike

10x Thrusters – Light to moderate weight using a barbell or 2 dumbbells

Finisher

3 minute Plank