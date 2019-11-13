Video: Danny Hart Aims to Claim the Overall Title in 2020

Nov 13, 2019
by WD-40BIKE  

“I think my riding style is quite smooth, until race run,” says two-time downhill world champion Danny Hart. “Then it starts getting a bit sketchy, a bit wild sometimes—that’s when you’re going fast. So it’s fine.”

A quintessential downhill racer, Hart is an astute student of the sport—known to study courses, test new technologies and experiment with lines—while having the ability to apply all his learnings, and ride to his fullest potential, when it counts: The final race run. “When it comes to the final race run, I know that I’ve done everything I can in my power to have the best run possible,” says Hart. This confidence has been Hart's key to success during his ten-year elite racing career.

UCI World Cup #1—April 26, 2019—Maribor, Slovenia

UCI World Cup #1—April 28, 2019—Maribor, Slovenia—2nd Place

Danny Hart coming in hot for a convincing 5th place out on the bedrock this afternoon.
UCI World Cup #2—June 1, 2019—Fort William, Scotland

UCI World Cup #2—June 1, 2019—Fort William, Scotland

UCI World Cup #2—June 2, 2019—Fort William, Scotland

UCI World Cup #2—June 2, 2019—Fort William, Scotland—5th Place


In 2019, Hart’s consistency culminated with a win at the final round of the UCI World Cup series in Snowshoe, West Virginia. “This year, I kept getting closer and closer to the win—just being a few seconds off most of the time,” said Hart. “And then by the last race, it was good to put it all together for a win.” The victory gave fans one of the most spectacular series finales in recent memory as Hart’s speed—and course split times—continued to improve all the way to the finish.

UCI World Cup #3—June 8, 2019—Leogang, Austria

UCI World Cup #3—June 8, 2019—Leogang, Austria—4th Place

UCI World Cup #4—July 6, 2019—Vallnord, Andorra

UCI World Cup #4—July 7, 2019—Vallnord, Andorra

UCI World Cup #4—July 7, 2019—Vallnord, Andorra—5th Place


With a proven ability to improve as the season progresses, Hart is looking to start the 2020 season more prepared than ever. Anticipating major life changes—like getting married in November and his first baby due in February—Hart is getting ready for 2020 even earlier than normal.

UCI World Cup #5—July 13, 2019—Les Gets, France

UCI World Cup #5—July 13, 2019—Les Gets, France

UCI World Cup #6—August 4, 2019—Val di Sole, Italy

UCI World Cup #6—August 4, 2019—Val di Sole, Italy—5th Place


“I’d like to come into the first World Cup in the best shape I’ve ever been,” admits Hart. Beginning 2020 preparations in October, Hart has already been in the gym to do “a little bit of ‘pre-training,’ if you like” before his official training efforts began in early November.

UCI World Cup #7—August 11, 2019—Lenzerheide, Switzerland—5th Place

UCI World Cup #8—September 8, 2019—Snowshoe, West Virginia

UCI World Cup #8—September 7, 2019—Snowshoe, West Virginia

Your Snowshoe elite men s podium Hart Pierron Harrison Bruni and Minnaar.
UCI World Cup #8—September 8, 2019—Snowshoe, West Virginia


The top qualifier held it down and quite a phenomenal run it was too trumping Pierron s barn-burner by 0.66.
UCI World Cup #8—September 8, 2019—Snowshoe, West Virginia—1st Place


If a more-prepared Danny Hart is able to enter the start house at round one of the 2020 UCI World Cup series in Portugal—and history is any indication—it will bode well for his aim to claim the overall championship, which is the only major title that has eluded him to this point in his career. “I have been able to win single races,” acknowledges the 2010 and 2016 World Champ, “But the goal is to be the best overall on the season.”

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Wd 40 Danny Hart DH Racing World Cup DH


9 Comments

  • 2 0
 "That's a bold move Cotton, let's see if it pays off"

Personally my money is on the ever reliable Brosnan getting a win or two on the board to go with his consistency to take the title.
  • 3 0
 Surely everyone aims for the overall lol
  • 1 0
 Maybe but how many athletes could actually achieve that goal: Danny certainly could
  • 1 0
 “Competitive athlete aims to win” riveting!
  • 1 0
 Big claim but definately one of the few who could. Roll on 2020 .
  • 1 0
 So Monty Python Big Grin
  • 1 0
 That wasn't long enough.
  • 1 0
 *Blegh!*
  • 1 0
 Have it Danny!

Post a Comment



