Video: Danny Hart & The Madison Saracen Team Take on Lenzerheide

The fifth and final Madison Saracen edit takes a look at what the World Champs means to Danny Hart, Matt Walker, Alex Marin, Will Longden and the mechanics that keep the guys rolling all year round. It was an awesome weekend of riding for Madison Saracen, who finished with a 3rd, 10th and 20th. Overall it’s been a big season for the boys, with a great first year for Danny on his new Myst and Matt Walker making some real waves in his first year of elite bike racing. Bring on 2019!