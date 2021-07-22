Video: Danny Hart Hits the Gym for a Mid Season Workout

Danny Hart just got back from racing in Europe and dropped in for a quick top up training session in the gym to maintain some strength through the season between races. With more races coming up very soon we work on some simple but effective movements to keep him sharp but not cause too much fatigue!
We look at some lightweight movements focusing on the upper body with some pushing and pulling using simple equipment to make the most of his short stop with us on the way for some on bike testing.
Take a look at our website for more the best training advice for mountain bikers - Fit4Racing
8 Comments
If you were planning to kidnap 10,000 people off the street to measure fitness levels and such my calculations predict that either 1 or 2 things should also be considered ,I think it would be fairly accurate to say that, ,not only do you risk the possibility of being incarcerated for a very long time. but you also need ,
A GINOURMOUS van
Sir
Bros named Kyle
Number of Monster Energy cans sold a local filling stations
Holes in drywall of local mobile homes.
I don't know if it's ever been studied but i'm confident that fitness and aesthetics or attractiveness or whatever you want to call it do in fact have a correlation. Generally, fitter people will tend to look better. It's not a universal rule and will not always hold true on an individual level, but I'd bet money that it's a tendency.
When we're calculating correlations we give them a value between -1 and 1. A correlation of 1 means that if one thing doubles, the other thing also doubles (on average). A correlation of -1 means that if one thing doubles, the other thing halves (on average). A correlation of 0 means that one thing changing does not imply that that there will also be a change in the other thing (note that I did not use the word cause anywhere; a correlation just means that two things tend to change together).
Obviously a huge part of your physical appearance is genetics. It's certainly possible to have a very nice looking body without necessarily being all that fit in terms of endurance, and lots of heavier athletes in e.g. rugby or strongman have demonstrated that you can be fit without looking like a Greek god. But that doesn't mean there's no correlation. If you kidnap 10,000 people off the street and measure their fitness and rate their attractiveness, again I would bet money that the fitter people would tend to be more attractive to some degree, especially if you isolate it to "body attractiveness", discounting the face. You should let them go afterwards.
To summarise, I'm not really disagreeing with what I think you meant to express, I'm just being a pedant on the internet.
*Ill-informed Post Ahead*
Its a fact that body fat% and cardiovascular endurance aren't related.
But thanks for the input
If you measure e.g. the frequency that people replace their chains and tires, you will find a correlation. People who replace their chains more often also, on average, replace their tires more often. There will be a lot of variance due to different types of riding, but there will be some correlation. It's not that tire wear causes chain wear or vice versa, it's that riding your bike causes both so they tend to vary together.
In the case of aesthetics vs. fitness, as I said in my first post they don't necessarily depend on each other, but on average people who exercise more will be both fitter and better looking than people who don't.
