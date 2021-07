Video: Danny Hart Hits the Gym for a Mid Season Workout

Danny Hart just got back from racing in Europe and dropped in for a quick top up training session in the gym to maintain some strength through the season between races. With more races coming up very soon we work on some simple but effective movements to keep him sharp but not cause too much fatigue!We look at some lightweight movements focusing on the upper body with some pushing and pulling using simple equipment to make the most of his short stop with us on the way for some on bike testing.Take a look at our website for more the best training advice for mountain bikers - Fit4Racing