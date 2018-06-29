VIDEOS

Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track

Jun 29, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

bigquotesAfter not riding Champery since the 2011 World Championships, I decided to go back, and it did not disappoint, yes, it is a little tamer, but still so much fun!Danny Hart

Video credit: Danny Hart.

28 Comments

  • + 11
 That was crazy! His race run in 2011 is still probably my favourite race video ever. It is so epic. The whip at the end blows my mind every time...Nigel page going "geeeeeeeeaaaarrrrgggggghhbbbhb"
  • + 2
 I watch it at least once a month
  • + 5
 Unreal. Nice to see a video that hasnt has a gimble piston making the run look smooth!!
  • + 1
 But some parts of track become blurred
  • + 1
 agreed. shows the true violence more truthfully...
  • + 1
 I still remember Claudio saying he didn’t think that mountain face was safe enough to build a race track in 2007. I wish I could find his old recon videos of the place. It really demonstrates just how crazy you need to be to actually ride a bike down it especially the first cut of this track.
  • + 1
 *AND still manages to chat calmly afterwards!!

I’ve had been either out of my mind ecstatic at making it down that bastard or smashed to pieces !

Nuts ????
  • + 1
 My brain simply cannot process that much visual. Nuts. Like, ma-hooo-sive nuts.
  • + 1
 His normal riding looks like mine, split seconds before I crash out or hit a tree.
  • + 1
 wow! would love to see a stabilised version but wow the speed / roughness / steepness is insane
  • + 2
 That is absolutely Mental. I’m am without speech....................!
  • + 2
 Still the best run in DH history
  • + 1
 still thik the vid going nuts on la nuts is absolute warp speed, this is just fast
  • + 2
 being able to hold a conversation while going that quick, very impressive
  • + 0
 Danny please strap a black dildo on your chest...I mean a stabilizer... so I don't have to take anadin to easy the pain of shaky video
  • + 1
 "How does Danny Hart sit down with balls that big?"
  • + 1
 Holy shit Danny! Just full on speed all the way down!
  • + 1
 wow, that is so fast I can't even spot his lines on the steep sections
  • + 1
 It has to comeback to the WC, or worlds!!
  • + 2
 stay on yer bike danny!!
  • + 2
 Like!
  • + 1
 Insanely fast wow that is control at speed!!! Kudos!
  • + 1
 I actually feel a bit sick.
  • + 1
 #bringbackcchampery
  • + 1
 jeezaz
  • + 1
 Animal
  • + 1
 Um... what the!
  • - 1
 He rode for a bit and dropped in directly. Undead Grip strength. Holy sht...

Post a Comment



