VIDEOS
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
Jun 29, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Following
After not riding Champery since the 2011 World Championships, I decided to go back, and it did not disappoint, yes, it is a little tamer, but still so much fun!
—
Danny Hart
Video credit: Danny Hart.
28 Comments
Score
Time
+ 11
russthedog
(2 hours ago)
That was crazy! His race run in 2011 is still probably my favourite race video ever. It is so epic. The whip at the end blows my mind every time...Nigel page going "geeeeeeeeaaaarrrrgggggghhbbbhb"
[Reply]
+ 2
westrm
(48 mins ago)
I watch it at least once a month
[Reply]
+ 5
mattbott
(2 hours ago)
Unreal. Nice to see a video that hasnt has a gimble piston making the run look smooth!!
[Reply]
+ 1
forz
(1 hours ago)
But some parts of track become blurred
[Reply]
+ 1
Otago
(1 hours ago)
agreed. shows the true violence more truthfully...
[Reply]
+ 1
m47h13u
(8 mins ago)
I still remember Claudio saying he didn’t think that mountain face was safe enough to build a race track in 2007. I wish I could find his old recon videos of the place. It really demonstrates just how crazy you need to be to actually ride a bike down it especially the first cut of this track.
[Reply]
+ 1
xeo7
(39 mins ago)
*AND still manages to chat calmly afterwards!!
I’ve had been either out of my mind ecstatic at making it down that bastard or smashed to pieces !
Nuts ????
[Reply]
+ 1
carlitouk
(19 mins ago)
My brain simply cannot process that much visual. Nuts. Like, ma-hooo-sive nuts.
[Reply]
+ 1
betobi
(1 hours ago)
His normal riding looks like mine, split seconds before I crash out or hit a tree.
[Reply]
+ 1
pwn1
(2 hours ago)
wow! would love to see a stabilised version but wow the speed / roughness / steepness is insane
[Reply]
+ 2
Stumpy2
(2 hours ago)
That is absolutely Mental. I’m am without speech....................!
[Reply]
+ 2
kolya
(1 hours ago)
Still the best run in DH history
[Reply]
+ 1
mischadownmauntain
(2 hours ago)
still thik the vid going nuts on la nuts is absolute warp speed, this is just fast
[Reply]
+ 2
scantregard
(2 hours ago)
being able to hold a conversation while going that quick, very impressive
[Reply]
+ 0
hadibe
(53 mins ago)
Danny please strap a black dildo on your chest...I mean a stabilizer... so I don't have to take anadin to easy the pain of shaky video
[Reply]
+ 1
ZTom
(25 mins ago)
"How does Danny Hart sit down with balls that big?"
[Reply]
+ 1
E9G
(0 mins ago)
Holy shit Danny! Just full on speed all the way down!
[Reply]
+ 1
BornOnTwo
(18 mins ago)
wow, that is so fast I can't even spot his lines on the steep sections
[Reply]
+ 1
TIZZASPAIN
(1 hours ago)
It has to comeback to the WC, or worlds!!
[Reply]
+ 2
therevfryslim
(1 hours ago)
stay on yer bike danny!!
[Reply]
+ 2
FabianJ
(2 hours ago)
Like!
[Reply]
+ 1
Gravityisfun
(1 hours ago)
Insanely fast wow that is control at speed!!! Kudos!
[Reply]
+ 1
Kiwijohn42
(1 hours ago)
I actually feel a bit sick.
[Reply]
+ 1
FernandoRV
(1 hours ago)
#bringbackcchampery
[Reply]
+ 1
ashleyren
(2 hours ago)
jeezaz
[Reply]
+ 1
iqbal-achieve
(1 hours ago)
Animal
[Reply]
+ 1
mrousu
(32 mins ago)
Um... what the!
[Reply]
- 1
WAKIdesigns
(56 mins ago)
He rode for a bit and dropped in directly. Undead Grip strength. Holy sht...
[Reply]
