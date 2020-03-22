Video: Danny Hart POV from the 2019 Maribor World Cup

Today is the day I should be waking up and heading up the hill in Lousa for the final practise session of the UCI World Cup Round 1, always a nervous couple of runs hoping you have got everything dialled!



But obviously due to COVID-19 that isn't happening so I thought I would take you back to last years first round in Maribor, it is not a race run, but it is a timed training run. This run gave me a time of 3.04.600, and that slotted me into 7th position, Loic Bruni going fastest with a 3.02.406, so I left the finish area a little bit disheartened, knowing I had a bit of work to do for Sundays race.



Saturdays qualifying would turn out a bit of a disaster for me, crashing of the course in a rain soaked run, finishing in a time of 3.34.721, in 75th place. I didn't take anything bad away from that though because I knew it was going to be a dry race on Sunday.



Sunday came around and it was a beautiful day everything went well and I my Saracen Myst on the podium in 2nd, narrowly beaten to the top step by Loic Bruni. He put in a time of 2.58.839, I put a 2.59.243 on the board.



This was a great way for me to start the season, and also a great way for my team mate Matt Walker to start his 2019 World Cup campaign with his first podium in the elite category, with a time of 3.0.449.



Anyway, lets all hope to get back racing as soon as we can. — Danny Hart