Video: Danny Hart POV from the 2019 Maribor World Cup

Mar 22, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesToday is the day I should be waking up and heading up the hill in Lousa for the final practise session of the UCI World Cup Round 1, always a nervous couple of runs hoping you have got everything dialled!

But obviously due to COVID-19 that isn't happening so I thought I would take you back to last years first round in Maribor, it is not a race run, but it is a timed training run. This run gave me a time of 3.04.600, and that slotted me into 7th position, Loic Bruni going fastest with a 3.02.406, so I left the finish area a little bit disheartened, knowing I had a bit of work to do for Sundays race.

Saturdays qualifying would turn out a bit of a disaster for me, crashing of the course in a rain soaked run, finishing in a time of 3.34.721, in 75th place. I didn't take anything bad away from that though because I knew it was going to be a dry race on Sunday.

Sunday came around and it was a beautiful day everything went well and I my Saracen Myst on the podium in 2nd, narrowly beaten to the top step by Loic Bruni. He put in a time of 2.58.839, I put a 2.59.243 on the board.

This was a great way for me to start the season, and also a great way for my team mate Matt Walker to start his 2019 World Cup campaign with his first podium in the elite category, with a time of 3.0.449.

Anyway, lets all hope to get back racing as soon as we can. Danny Hart


 what in the actual!!! So much of it looks sped up, but the clock shows the right time, my god!! And some of the lines and corners!! He hits them that hard! Awesome!

