Video: Danny Hart Previews the 2020 Lousa World Cup Donwhill Track

In 2020 Lousa, Portugal, will be joining the party World Cup party and Danny Hart has been over for some winter sun on his Saracen Myst 29er.
Although it has never been on the World Cup circuit before, Fox traditionally held their pre-season testing here so a lot of the riders will know it well. It also hosted the European Championships last year (won by Francisco Pardal and Monika Hrastnik) and will do again next year, so there's plenty of opportunity to get practice laps in. It's hard to tell much from a helmet cam but in terms of structure, the track is reminiscent of Vallnord with a flowy, fast top section that gives way to steeper rutted corners to the bottom.
|Take a run down the World Cup track here in Lousa. I have come out here because the weather back home was really starting to do my head right in. So I came and joined Brett Wheeler of Wheelers MTB Holidays. I have been riding my Saracen Myst 29, it has been good to ride on a different style track to what we have back home. I am made up with the 29er and think we can go even further and make it even better as time goes by leading up to the World Cup season.—Danny Hart
