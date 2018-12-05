Video: Danny Hart Previews the 2020 Lousa World Cup Donwhill Track

Take a run down the World Cup track here in Lousa. I have come out here because the weather back home was really starting to do my head right in. So I came and joined Brett Wheeler of Wheelers MTB Holidays. I have been riding my Saracen Myst 29, it has been good to ride on a different style track to what we have back home. I am made up with the 29er and think we can go even further and make it even better as time goes by leading up to the World Cup season. — Danny Hart