VIDEOS

Video: Danny Hart Previews the 2020 Lousa World Cup Donwhill Track

Dec 5, 2018
by James Smurthwaite  

In 2020 Lousa, Portugal, will be joining the party World Cup party and Danny Hart has been over for some winter sun on his Saracen Myst 29er.

Although it has never been on the World Cup circuit before, Fox traditionally held their pre-season testing here so a lot of the riders will know it well. It also hosted the European Championships last year (won by Francisco Pardal and Monika Hrastnik) and will do again next year, so there's plenty of opportunity to get practice laps in. It's hard to tell much from a helmet cam but in terms of structure, the track is reminiscent of Vallnord with a flowy, fast top section that gives way to steeper rutted corners to the bottom.

bigquotesTake a run down the World Cup track here in Lousa. I have come out here because the weather back home was really starting to do my head right in. So I came and joined Brett Wheeler of Wheelers MTB Holidays. I have been riding my Saracen Myst 29, it has been good to ride on a different style track to what we have back home. I am made up with the 29er and think we can go even further and make it even better as time goes by leading up to the World Cup season.Danny Hart


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
75996 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
71440 views
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
67584 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's 'AIM'
65697 views
Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
58406 views
Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes
53762 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
49825 views
Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
49325 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 I love how it looks much more like a local trail than all the other wc tracks
  • + 1
 yes, but its steep, very steep! Wink
  • + 1
 Is he still filming with a tomtom or is this the new gopro? Weather seems to be good, quality is just bad.
  • + 1
 Bridge remains or they ll close the road for the race?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027560
Mobile Version of Website