Video: Danny Hart Previews the Snowshoe World Cup DH Course
Sep 14, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Danny Hart was the winner the last time the World Cup came to Snowshoe. He qualified in 7th place, can he do it again tomorrow?
Racing and Events
Videos
Danny Hart
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
9 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
CarbonShmarbon
(29 mins ago)
Well that was terrifying.
[Reply]
1
0
WhiteroomGuardian
(17 mins ago)
Mentions he only had 300 views for his own video when on Bernard's video today......straight to the front page!! Scary fast run!!!
[Reply]
2
0
thelastrun
(33 mins ago)
Time to get out those big balls Danny
[Reply]
3
0
abueno
(28 mins ago)
What rockgardens….
[Reply]
3
0
machaut
(23 mins ago)
Holy crap
[Reply]
1
0
Mfro
(1 mins ago)
The questions about Danny's sitting habits and testicle size still remain unanswered after a decade.
[Reply]
1
0
erikkellison
(29 mins ago)
This reminds me of speeders on Endor.
[Reply]
1
0
d0wnhill-d
(7 mins ago)
His tires even make a unique sound on the ground to everyone else.
[Reply]
1
0
getsalano
(12 mins ago)
Wow....
[Reply]
