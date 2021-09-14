Video: Danny Hart Previews the Snowshoe World Cup DH Course

Sep 14, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Danny Hart was the winner the last time the World Cup came to Snowshoe. He qualified in 7th place, can he do it again tomorrow?

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Danny Hart DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


9 Comments

  • 6 0
 Well that was terrifying.
  • 1 0
 Mentions he only had 300 views for his own video when on Bernard's video today......straight to the front page!! Scary fast run!!!
  • 2 0
 Time to get out those big balls Danny
  • 3 0
 What rockgardens….
  • 3 0
 Holy crap
  • 1 0
 The questions about Danny's sitting habits and testicle size still remain unanswered after a decade.
  • 1 0
 This reminds me of speeders on Endor.
  • 1 0
 His tires even make a unique sound on the ground to everyone else.
  • 1 0
 Wow....

