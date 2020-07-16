Video: Danny Hart Rides the Vink Link at Châtel Bikepark

Jul 16, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesMe and my mechanic head over to Chatel to ride the Vink Line, and Bike Patrol!

Great mix of trails, big jumps, to steep tech! Danny Hart


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Danny Hart


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
141133 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
60759 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
56220 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
52746 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
52537 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
44028 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
43367 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
41189 views

7 Comments

  • 11 0
 Damn that’s a fast mechanic :tup;
  • 1 0
 Isn't Scotty Mears his mechanic? Former world cup racer....
  • 4 0
 Coworkers lookin at me like "why is he rocking his head back and forth".
  • 2 0
 I hope this trend of rendering in 60fps ends soon.
  • 1 0
 We all need an on-screen three-axis accelerometer showing how many Gs they are pulling.
I bet: a shitload.
  • 1 0
 Damn. He's so composed it looks like he isn't even moving. To hit those features I'm on the ragged edge...
  • 1 0
 What camera was used?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009968
Mobile Version of Website