Video: Danny Hart Rides the Vink Link at Châtel Bikepark
Jul 16, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Me and my mechanic head over to Chatel to ride the Vink Line, and Bike Patrol!
Great mix of trails, big jumps, to steep tech!
—
Danny Hart
Videos
Riding Videos
Danny Hart
7 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
mtnmanjake
(51 mins ago)
Damn that’s a fast mechanic :tup;
[Reply]
1
0
slyfink
(0 mins ago)
Isn't Scotty Mears his mechanic? Former world cup racer....
[Reply]
4
0
mfrench
(34 mins ago)
Coworkers lookin at me like "why is he rocking his head back and forth".
[Reply]
2
0
chriskneeland
(21 mins ago)
I hope this trend of rendering in 60fps ends soon.
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(11 mins ago)
We all need an on-screen three-axis accelerometer showing how many Gs they are pulling.
I bet: a shitload.
[Reply]
1
0
iadam
(3 mins ago)
Damn. He's so composed it looks like he isn't even moving. To hit those features I'm on the ragged edge...
[Reply]
1
0
dhrracer
(43 mins ago)
What camera was used?
[Reply]
