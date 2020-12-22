Video: Danny Hart Hits the Gym with Adam Brayton & Elliott Heap

Danny Hart visits Fit4Racing.
We were stoked to have 2 time Elite Downhill world champion Danny Hart visit the gym recently training with Adam Brayton and Elliott Heap.
We tested Danny’s strength and put them through a gruelling on the minute every minute workout! We’ll be seeing Danny more this winter to help with his strength and conditioning, helping him get ready for the 2021 season.
Check out the video to see how they fared!
2 Comments
In the gym later today to give this a smash but will have to substitute the Assault bike for a rower or even ski erg...
I’d like to know Danny’s “Fight Gone Bad” score...
Hart’s on Nukeproof!
