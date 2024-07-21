Pinkbike.com
Video: Danny Hart's 5th Place Seeding Run from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 21, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
2 Comments
Check out my seeding run from the Canadian Open DH 2024 here at Crankworx... Good enough for 5th place.
—
Danny Hart
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
DH Racing
Danny Hart
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,314 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
1
enduroNZ
(9 mins ago)
I spent the whole time watching that trying to look up so the top half of the film wasn’t cut off
[Reply]
1
0
TurboTorsten
FL
(1 mins ago)
woa that transfer at 2:11 is super smooth
[Reply]
