Video: Danny Hart's 5th Place Seeding Run from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 21, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCheck out my seeding run from the Canadian Open DH 2024 here at Crankworx... Good enough for 5th place. Danny Hart



Racing and Events Videos Crankworx DH Racing Danny Hart Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Whistler 2024


2 Comments
  • 2 1
 I spent the whole time watching that trying to look up so the top half of the film wasn’t cut off
  • 1 0
 woa that transfer at 2:11 is super smooth







