Video: Danny Hart's Custom World Champs Bike Comes to Life

Danny Hart has the fist custom bike to break cover for the Mont Sainte Anne World Champs and we're treated to a 20-minute mtb ASMR video of it coming together.
|A special race calls for a true Dream Build! Every year, fans anticipate the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – and it’s not just the racing. As is tradition, every rider gets a custom painted bike and we had the chance to go behind the scenes to see what two-time world champion Danny Hart would be getting his hands on in Mont Sainte Anne.—Gee Milner
