Video: Danny Hart's Custom World Champs Bike Comes to Life

Aug 27, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Danny Hart has the fist custom bike to break cover for the Mont Sainte Anne World Champs and we're treated to a 20-minute mtb ASMR video of it coming together.

bigquotesA special race calls for a true Dream Build! Every year, fans anticipate the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – and it’s not just the racing. As is tradition, every rider gets a custom painted bike and we had the chance to go behind the scenes to see what two-time world champion Danny Hart would be getting his hands on in Mont Sainte Anne.Gee Milner


Posted In:
Videos Saracen Saracen Myst Danny Hart World Championships 2019


42 Comments

  • + 13
 Rumour has it his mechanic measures torque settings up to 1000lbs with his forearms...
  • + 4
 That's a lot of in-lbs
  • + 1
 In case you didn't know, his name is Scott Mears. Used to race DH world cups few years ago
  • + 11
 I wouldn’t kick that bike outa bed for farting up the sheets that’s for sure.
  • + 6
 I'd let it eat crackers in there... And even clean up after it.
  • + 6
 I just spent 22 minutes of my life watching someone paint a bike then someone else put it together, totally facinated by the Labour of love that goes into those bikes. 22 minutes well spent.
  • + 9
 poor lads only running a Zee shifter like me.
  • + 3
 Is it just me, or would anyone else put at least one spacer under the top fork crown to make the fork legs sit nice and flush with the top crown?
  • + 1
 it would raise your ride height by about 1.5 cm....
  • + 5
 A ZEE shifter???? Did they overspend on the paint?
  • + 1
 Some guys like the feel of the zee shifter more than the saint. I like slx more than XT shifters lol
  • + 4
 That was a spiritual experience
  • + 2
 I watched it all, but still think the Intense Factory team M29's look so much better and Jeff did them with rattle cans. ????
  • + 3
 "Minecraft Bike!" according to my 6-year old nephew. Big Grin
  • + 3
 Fist it real good
  • + 2
 Nothing torqued to spec...
  • + 6
 I’ve never torqued anything in my life and I’m still alive, craziness I tell yea.
  • + 1
 @ryankxf: Sure but you would think at that level, where the smallest details make a difference it would not be over looked....
  • + 4
 Any pro mechanic has their hands more calibrated than any torque wrench you can buy.
  • + 2
 And side cutters for trimming your brake hose? Yikes. Ill let the side cutter use for cables slide, but I find they crush before they cut which isnt ideal. All that said, im sure he has built up hundreds of more bikes than I have and I assume they all hold up well Smile
  • + 5
 @bighit117: Pretty sure a mechanic of that level knows exactly what torque spec feels like. And beyond that... that bike will be apart and back together a couple more times before race day. Fork and shock will get pulled for FOX to service likely before and after practice and qualifying. Brakes will get bled. Every bolt will get rechecked. Etc.
  • + 2
 @ryankxf: I used to think that too. Torqued down the handlebar bolts on my stem until it felt like it should. Went off a 8ft drop next day, handlebars rotated down and under on landing impact. Sent me over the bars into the most spectacular scorpion of my life. I’ve since used a torque wrench on everything.
  • + 1
 @vw4ever: haha sounds brutal! I guess I just have a system that works for me. Or overly aggressive Arnold hands? Your supposed to run that bitch down till she pops then back her out a quarter turn right?
  • + 0
 @vw4ever: also maybe your grip needed a recalibration
  • + 2
 What if torque wrench is a lie.
  • + 0
 Torque specs aren't helpful for these guys. The bike would fall apart mid lap.
  • + 2
 Remember when we all laughing at Saracen a while back? Not now!
  • + 2
 Where is his matching Fox fork and shock digicam decal kit?
  • + 1
 i'm a little surprised to see him push a pin into the chain. power links have been much more reliable for me...
  • + 1
 Jasus Danny, don't now prang the frame in practice!
  • + 1
 Well that was oddly satisfying.
  • + 1
 What kind of bike mechanic puts a rear tire in the front ;-)
  • + 2
 Such a work of Hart.
  • + 2
 Go Danny goooooo
  • + 1
 That floating arm is f****** beautiful.
  • + 1
 (english accent) Why are there teeth marks on my grips ???
  • + 1
 Talk about labour intensive.
  • + 1
 Man he runs his bars so high up there.
  • + 1
 He cut through those bars so quickly!
  • + 0
 Surely someone farted or giggled during filming.
  • + 1
 Fat creations rocks
  • + 1
 cool vid

