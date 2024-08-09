Pinkbike.com
Video: Danny Hart's POV From the Champery European DH Championships Track Preview
Aug 9, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
3 Comments
Different conditions than we saw in 2011 when Danny took his World Champs win in Champery, but who knows what we'll see in 2025 when this track will once again see World Championships action?
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Danny Hart
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,507 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
jon-boy
FL
(42 mins ago)
A stoked Danny is a fast Danny. Good to see.
[Reply]
3
0
bbblblwr
FL
(33 mins ago)
Now THAT was a run! But hey, it's friday ... Where are the faiiiils? Except from my own ones!
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(54 mins ago)
Will Rob Warner be announcing this event, as it should be?
[Reply]
