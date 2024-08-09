Powered by Outside

Video: Danny Hart's POV From the Champery European DH Championships Track Preview

Aug 9, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Different conditions than we saw in 2011 when Danny took his World Champs win in Champery, but who knows what we'll see in 2025 when this track will once again see World Championships action?

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Danny Hart


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,507 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina
79730 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use
47860 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore
45486 views
Pinkbike Poll: Should Downhill Bikes Have More Than 200 Millimeters of Travel?
43926 views
First Ride: Schwalbe's New Albert Gravity Pro Tires Use a Radial Casing for Improved Grip
36812 views
YT Industries Announces Jeffsy Uncaged 14 (And It Comes With an Action Figure)
30563 views
Tech Briefing: Signature Pedals, Steel Hardtails, An Iron Maiden Collab & More
25485 views
First Look: Creature Cycles' Galago Enduro Bike
25020 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 4 0
 A stoked Danny is a fast Danny. Good to see.
  • 3 0
 Now THAT was a run! But hey, it's friday ... Where are the faiiiils? Except from my own ones!
  • 2 0
 Will Rob Warner be announcing this event, as it should be?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.058669
Mobile Version of Website