Video: Danny Macaskill & Crew's 2023 GoPro Highlights

World Champs saw some wild crowds, despite the very Scottish conditions! Heavy Rain never stops play for us though...

We couldn't resist stopping off in Rotterdam on our way back from Hoschi Days in Switzerland! Duncan and Danny always manging to find some unique lines.

Some may argue that our MC, Henry's job carries the most risk when it comes to the shows...

It doesn't get much more wild than our setup at the F1... Just a mere 50 metres or so from the Start/finish line, Danny joined a lineup featuring Kriss Kyle, Dougie Lampkin, Matt Jones, Bas Keep, and Vicky Gomez on the Red Bull Pole Position Stage/skatepark

Another year on the road with the Drop and Roll Crew!As 2023 draws to a close myself, Duncan Shaw, and the rest of the Drop and Roll crew are looking back upon another bumper year for our Drop and Roll Tour...Once again taking us all across Europe and the UK to perform in front of thousands of spectators - From manufacturer trade events, Red Bull's very own mountain bike festival, a sold out British Grand Prix, and rounding out the year with the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and Fort William!An action packed schedule gave us the perfect opportunity to hit the varied streets and cities in between events where we could put our own spin on things riding both the trials bikes and mountain bikes on some dream like spots all whilst capturing it entirely on the GoPro Hero 12s of Danny Macaskill, Duncan Shaw, Ali Clarkson and John Langlois.We hope you all enjoy the video, and we're already looking forward to doing it all again next year!Thanks as always for the continued support from our sponsors: Adidas - Five Ten, GoPro, Muc-OffStill Images Courtesy of Dave MackisonVideo and Edit: Drop and Roll/ Rory Semple