Video: Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw Cruising in Wales and Scotland

The last year has been a weird one for sure and we have definitely missed being out on the road and in front of the crowds. Luckily, we have had lots of trails to ride and plenty of trials riding in the garden to keep us busy and keep up the skills. Sometimes it is hard to get going when riding by yourself, big crowds cheering you on totally helps to get you going! We actually filmed a lot of content when we were on tour over the past 4 weeks across Germany, France, Austria and finally Scotland so expect a video of that to drop in a few weeks. — Duncan Shaw