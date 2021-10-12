Video: Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw Cruising in Wales and Scotland

Oct 12, 2021
by rasoulution  

Back in the summer of 2021, with news of their first Drop and Roll shows in two years on the horizon, Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw decided to dust off the tour bus, load up the trials bikes and head out for a couple of days. The two friends explored what riding the Welsh coast had to offer, before then travelling north to more familiar sights on the shores of Scotland.

Shot 100% on GoPro "Cruising Vol 1" takes you along for the ride as Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw visit the shores of North Wales and places like Abergele and Llandudno in the search for some new spots to explore on their trials bikes. Moving north, the crew swapped the Welsh coast for the northeast coast of Scotland in Morayshire starting with an abandoned sea swimming pool in Tarlair before riding Macduff Harbour, Cullen Harbour and then riding the well-known Cullen viaduct.


bigquotesThe last year has been a weird one for sure and we have definitely missed being out on the road and in front of the crowds. Luckily, we have had lots of trails to ride and plenty of trials riding in the garden to keep us busy and keep up the skills. Sometimes it is hard to get going when riding by yourself, big crowds cheering you on totally helps to get you going! We actually filmed a lot of content when we were on tour over the past 4 weeks across Germany, France, Austria and finally Scotland so expect a video of that to drop in a few weeks.Duncan Shaw


Picture credit: Drop and Roll/ Rory Semple.

Posted In:
Videos Danny Macaskill Duncan Shaw


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 The old Tarlair lido is such a cool place to visit. Luckily its only an hour from home.
When we were there a couple of weeks back (paddle boarding, swimming in the sea with the wet suits on and jumping off the stacks into the sea, they must be 50ft+ high), I thought it would be great for a Danny Mac video and here it is. Stoked.
Tarlair has just been taken over and is due for renovation with works due for completion in 2023.
The local old boys with their radio controlled boats keep the water clean, cut the grass etc and go there Sundays.

The riding ridge along the road on the top of Bow Fiddles rock would make for some epic shots.
  • 2 0
 Ok . So I just got vertigo watching that viaduct ride through my phone. Holy shit

