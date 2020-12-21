Video: Danny Macaskill & Duncan Shaw Ride Street Lines in 'A Trip to the Seaside'

A Trip to the Seaside with The Drop and Roll Team





Join myself, Duncan Shaw, and new recruit to the Drop and Roll team, Rory Semple, as we head off to the quiet seaside town of Rhyl, North Wales to go riding for the day!



following on from one of our busiest show years to date, 2020 proved to be a bit more difficult when it came to touring with the Drop and Roll team and performing our shows in front of live audiences all around the world. However with restrictions easing towards the end of the year, we all jumped in the van for "A Trip to The Seaside". — Danny Macaskill