Video: Danny Macaskill & Duncan Shaw Ride Street Lines in 'A Trip to the Seaside'

Dec 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesA Trip to the Seaside with The Drop and Roll Team


Join myself, Duncan Shaw, and new recruit to the Drop and Roll team, Rory Semple, as we head off to the quiet seaside town of Rhyl, North Wales to go riding for the day!

following on from one of our busiest show years to date, 2020 proved to be a bit more difficult when it came to touring with the Drop and Roll team and performing our shows in front of live audiences all around the world. However with restrictions easing towards the end of the year, we all jumped in the van for "A Trip to The Seaside". Danny Macaskill


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Danny Macaskill Duncan Shaw Trials


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
76826 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
64809 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
62378 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
56786 views
Knolly Bikes Suing Intense for Alleged Patent Infringement
53559 views
Must Watch: Matt MacDuff's Title Edit is Mind Blowing
46679 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to These 25 XC World Cup Bikes?
43508 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
41696 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 why the fuck did they go to that drug infested shit hole for lol
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007094
Mobile Version of Website