Must Watch: Danny MacAskill & Kriss Kyle's Wildly Creative 'This & That'

May 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesDanny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle - "This and That" - Presented by Endura

After a frustrating few months of making and cancelling projects it was amazing to finally get back on the road with my good friend and BMX legend Kriss Kyle. In six days we managed to squeeze in a whole lot of riding on the Mountain Bikes as well as the Trials Bike and BMX and had a lot of fun along the way.

A massive thanks to Endura for getting behind this project last minute and allowing us to go out and make this fun film.

I hope you guys enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.Danny MacAskill


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Must Watch Endura Danny Macaskill Kriss Kyle


Must Read This Week
Shimano Introduces New 'Linkglide' Drivetrain Technology with Bold Longevity Claims
150334 views
Thought Experiment: What Would It Take to Build a Sub-7kg Mountain Bike Using Only Stock Parts?
65712 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
46099 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win 1 of 3 Pairs of Crankbrothers Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals
42037 views
Review: DT Swiss EX 1700 Spline Wheelset
40345 views
Nino Schurter Now a Bosch eBike Systems Ambassador
38525 views
Field Trip: Rocky Mountain's $1,669 Growler Doesn't Hold Back on the Descents
36832 views
The Rider Suspended for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances Responds to USADA Sanctions
35302 views

11 Comments

  • 7 0
 Insane skills from them both and I love the way you get to see the mishaps, showing these two sick riders are human like the rest of us mortals. And Danny Mac riding the chain, WTF!!
  • 6 0
 Danny MacAskill Has done it again!!!
  • 4 0
 Two inspiring riders inspiring to each other, what a bucle of inspiration!
  • 3 0
 A match made in bike heaven. Thank you for this.
  • 1 0
 Grew up in Blackpool and skated most the spots they were riding, so sick to see always thought Blackpool would be insane for Danny's riding!
  • 1 0
 Cool to hear the admiration from Kris when Danny rode across that chain. I cant imagine going more than an inch.
  • 2 0
 Amazing!
  • 1 0
 Kriss sure can can corner
  • 1 0
 What bike is Kriss on there? The mtn bike.
  • 1 0
 looks like specialized status
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007797
Mobile Version of Website