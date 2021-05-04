Must Watch: Danny MacAskill & Kriss Kyle's Wildly Creative 'This & That'

Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle - "This and That" - Presented by Endura



After a frustrating few months of making and cancelling projects it was amazing to finally get back on the road with my good friend and BMX legend Kriss Kyle. In six days we managed to squeeze in a whole lot of riding on the Mountain Bikes as well as the Trials Bike and BMX and had a lot of fun along the way.



A massive thanks to Endura for getting behind this project last minute and allowing us to go out and make this fun film.



I hope you guys enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. — Danny MacAskill