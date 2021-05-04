Pinkbike.com
Video: Danny MacAskill & Kriss Kyle's 'This & That' Crash Reel
May 4, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
The blood, sweat and bails from behind the scenes of This and That.
Watch the full edit,
here
.
Videos
Riding Videos
Endura
Danny Macaskill
Kriss Kyle
Score
Time
8
0
sriracha
(1 hours ago)
Recently at the top of a climb, a branch flipped up into my spokes and I went over the bars, injuring my ribs. Didn’t ride for six weeks. I repeat, I went OTB on a climb and didn’t ride for six weeks.
This does not compute.
[Reply]
6
0
maxxx
(1 hours ago)
The accidental back wheel tap into the overhand at 0:18 looks like it could be the beginning of a new trick the way it sent Danny upright again
[Reply]
6
0
EnsBen
(1 hours ago)
last video "I wish I could ride like that"
this video "I wish I could crash like that"
[Reply]
5
0
letitwhip33
(1 hours ago)
I wish they did more videos like this and made a Friday fails with just videos of the pros.
[Reply]
4
0
Explodo
(1 hours ago)
I like to see Macaskill's fails not because they make him seem mortal, but because they show that mortals really can do all those things when they work hard at it.
[Reply]
1
0
enjuto
(1 hours ago)
WAIT!!!,Am I hearing Claude Debussy in an MTB video??!! WOW unexpected and so cool.
[Reply]
1
0
BartDM
(1 hours ago)
I would cry like a baby; u try all day, put everything in it and the chain just breaks because is f..ing old...
[Reply]
1
0
Uncled
(1 hours ago)
leaves no steeze for mere mortals.
[Reply]
1
0
TallyHo
(1 hours ago)
Blood, sweat and massive kahunas!
[Reply]
1
0
freshd1rt
(1 hours ago)
gnarly
[Reply]
1
0
taurausmountain
(1 hours ago)
That was DELIGHTFUL!
[Reply]
