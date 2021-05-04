Video: Danny MacAskill & Kriss Kyle's 'This & That' Crash Reel

May 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The blood, sweat and bails from behind the scenes of This and That.

Watch the full edit, here.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Endura Danny Macaskill Kriss Kyle


11 Comments

  • 8 0
 Recently at the top of a climb, a branch flipped up into my spokes and I went over the bars, injuring my ribs. Didn’t ride for six weeks. I repeat, I went OTB on a climb and didn’t ride for six weeks.

This does not compute.
  • 6 0
 The accidental back wheel tap into the overhand at 0:18 looks like it could be the beginning of a new trick the way it sent Danny upright again
  • 6 0
 last video "I wish I could ride like that"

this video "I wish I could crash like that"
  • 5 0
 I wish they did more videos like this and made a Friday fails with just videos of the pros.
  • 4 0
 I like to see Macaskill's fails not because they make him seem mortal, but because they show that mortals really can do all those things when they work hard at it.
  • 1 0
 WAIT!!!,Am I hearing Claude Debussy in an MTB video??!! WOW unexpected and so cool.
  • 1 0
 I would cry like a baby; u try all day, put everything in it and the chain just breaks because is f..ing old...
  • 1 0
 leaves no steeze for mere mortals.
  • 1 0
 Blood, sweat and massive kahunas!
  • 1 0
 gnarly
  • 1 0
 That was DELIGHTFUL!

