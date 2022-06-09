Video: Danny MacAskill Attempts to Teach NFL Star Austin Ekeler to Wheelie

NFL VS MTB – NFL STAR AUSTIN EKELER LEARNS HOW TO ‘DO A WHEELIE’ WITH MTB LEGEND DANNY MACASKILL

Danny MacAskill set the internet afire with his latest film DO A WHEELIE – now he is challenging others to learn to wheelie including the LA Chargers running back, Austin Ekeler.Danny MacAskill’s latest YouTube hit was a celebration of the humble wheelie, bringing riders from around the world together for some back wheel action. Working in partnership with adidas Five Ten, Danny MacAskill has seen the explosion in popularity in cycling and wanted the opportunity to make a film that would showcase a collective of incredible talent and get people excited to get out there and pop a wheelie. He even created his own ‘ How To Wheelie ’ tutorial, giving fans the chance to learn from the master himself.But he didn’t stop there, Danny had his sites on bigger ideas, he wanted to see if he could teach a professional athlete from a completely different sport how to wheelie and open the doors of cycling to an entirely new audience. Who would be up for the Challenge? Non other than LA Chargers running back and adidas teammate, Austin Ekeler.Join Danny MacAskill and Austin Ekeler at Woodward, Tahoe as Austin attempts to master a wheelie from the best and who knows, maybe Danny could learn a thing or two about American Football!Are you inspired by Danny’s Latest film? adidas Five Ten Teamed up with Danny MacAskill to give you the chance to learn from the master himself. Head to https://youtu.be/o3kiLEaTv_I and learn how to do a wheelie with Danny Macaskill.Check out the full BTS image gallery from Woodward Here . To find out more about the full range of mountain bike shoes and apparel from adidas Five Ten visit: www.adidas.com/fiveten