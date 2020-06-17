Video: Danny MacAskill Breaks Down his Wee Day Out Log Slide

Jun 17, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: Fred Murray /Red Bull

During lockdown, Danny MacAskill has not only amazed us with lots of different ways of using palettes in his front yard and stepping up his E-bike trials game on the new Santa Cruz Heckler, but the Scottish trials and mountain bike rider also took time to go through his archive, selecting his favorite, and hardest, tricks from the last ten years. The first episode in this series features the famous log-slide from his movie Wee Day Out.

bigquotesI’ve always wanted to do a log-slide on a mountain bike. I really like the idea of two wheels kind of sliding on stuff, slightly unnatural – just something I never seen anybody else do. Of course you are going to fail a lot. You will have lots of crashes and lots of frustration I suppose, but my main driver is knowing that I am trying to do something new, something that is my own idea and something that is really gonna make the whole film that we are working on come alive.Danny MacAskill

But why did he send his mate Nash around the countryside for 3 months before filming? What was the hardest part of the whole trick? How many tubs of Vaseline did he use and what new problems did that bring up?

Check out the first episode and stay tuned for more, airing every Wednesday over the next few weeks on Danny’s YouTube channel:

7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Rubbing vaseline on wood... I wonder if they thought of any jokes while doing that.
  • 4 0
 Jesus. Almost 400 (!!) attempts, four days going to the same place, crashes, tire beats, vaseline... Reminds us how focused and committed these guys are. Truly inspirational, not only in mtb, but in life, in general. Danny is a legend and seems such a nice person. Deserves all the glory.
  • 1 0
 This goes to show how anything comes with practice! "Practice makes perfect"
Thanks Danny, you're so inspirational, I love it!! Smile
  • 1 1
 When did the 50:01 guys start their log slides? Loose has been doing those for a while.

We already got a pretty good breakdown of the Gymnasium ghost ride-bike flip-remount so I'm interested to see what he does for that!
  • 1 0
 The guy is committed... and should probably be committed. Man you guys made my day better just reminding me of this video!
  • 1 0
 Absolutely incredible stuff.
  • 1 0
 There was something invented called Wax it's pretty good for grinding

