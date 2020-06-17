Video: Danny MacAskill Breaks Down his Wee Day Out Log Slide

I’ve always wanted to do a log-slide on a mountain bike. I really like the idea of two wheels kind of sliding on stuff, slightly unnatural – just something I never seen anybody else do. Of course you are going to fail a lot. You will have lots of crashes and lots of frustration I suppose, but my main driver is knowing that I am trying to do something new, something that is my own idea and something that is really gonna make the whole film that we are working on come alive. — Danny MacAskill