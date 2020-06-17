Video: Danny MacAskill Breaks Down his Wee Day Out Log Slide

Photo: Fred Murray /Red Bull
During lockdown, Danny MacAskill has not only amazed us with lots of different ways of using palettes in his front yard and stepping up his E-bike trials game on the new Santa Cruz Heckler, but the Scottish trials and mountain bike rider also took time to go through his archive, selecting his favorite, and hardest, tricks from the last ten years. The first episode in this series features the famous log-slide from his movie Wee Day Out.
|I’ve always wanted to do a log-slide on a mountain bike. I really like the idea of two wheels kind of sliding on stuff, slightly unnatural – just something I never seen anybody else do. Of course you are going to fail a lot. You will have lots of crashes and lots of frustration I suppose, but my main driver is knowing that I am trying to do something new, something that is my own idea and something that is really gonna make the whole film that we are working on come alive.—Danny MacAskill
But why did he send his mate Nash around the countryside for 3 months before filming? What was the hardest part of the whole trick? How many tubs of Vaseline did he use and what new problems did that bring up?
Check out the first episode and stay tuned for more, airing every Wednesday over the next few weeks on Danny’s YouTube channel:
7 Comments
Thanks Danny, you're so inspirational, I love it!!
We already got a pretty good breakdown of the Gymnasium ghost ride-bike flip-remount so I'm interested to see what he does for that!
