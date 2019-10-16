Video: Danny MacAskill Controls the Weather

Oct 16, 2019
by rasoulution  

Nothing really seems to be impossible for Danny MacAskill. The 33-year-old has tricks in his portfolio that most bikers can only dream of. But now, could it be that Danny is even able to influence the weather? In his latest project “Eberspächer & Danny MacAskill – Control YOUR climate” the Scottish bike professional controls the weather as he pleases, thus creating completely new challenges to play out his tricks. All with a single click in the app, whose features become really handy in Danny’s everyday bike life: He creates tailwinds to facilitate a climb and “uses” some thunderclouds to clean his bike.

bigquotesSince I was a child I’ve been used to riding my bike in any weather – with the right equipment, there is no bad weather. With this video project I entered uncharted territory. With lots of special effects, I magically created ice, storms and snow as well as nice sunny weather. Controlling the elements was great and secretly I sometimes wish that I was able to really influence the weather out on the trails.”Danny MacAskill

Video: Cut Media
Photos: Eberspächer / Dave Mackison

8 Comments

  • 7 0
 If i get to have half as much fun as Mr Macaskill on any single day i am a happy man
  • 6 0
 WTF
  • 1 0
 word
  • 2 0
 Woop woop!
  • 1 0
 That's explain everything
  • 1 1
 Hands up for Eberspächer's marketing team, such a solid ad here.
  • 4 6
 1st macaskill vid I've turned off after 30 seconds. Toss.
  • 1 0
 All these flavours and you chose to be salty

