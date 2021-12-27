Video: Danny MacAskill's Driveway

Like so many others, back in Spring of 2020, due to government restrictions I found myself stuck at home with a lot of time on my hands.



When I was younger, Pallets were always the go to obstacles for honing my skills on the trials Bike, so it was only fitting to get 30 of them delivered to the house, turning the driveway into a wee trials park to keep us amused over the Summer!



The tricks in this video were all just shot on my phone and were intended mostly for being shared on social media but as they have been some of my best received posts, myself and the team thought it’d be good to pull them all together as a wee Christmas gift for you all to enjoy with your Turkey :-) — Danny MacAskill