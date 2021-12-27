close
Video: Danny MacAskill's Driveway

Dec 27, 2021
by Duncan Shaw  

bigquotesLike so many others, back in Spring of 2020, due to government restrictions I found myself stuck at home with a lot of time on my hands.

When I was younger, Pallets were always the go to obstacles for honing my skills on the trials Bike, so it was only fitting to get 30 of them delivered to the house, turning the driveway into a wee trials park to keep us amused over the Summer!

The tricks in this video were all just shot on my phone and were intended mostly for being shared on social media but as they have been some of my best received posts, myself and the team thought it’d be good to pull them all together as a wee Christmas gift for you all to enjoy with your Turkey :-)Danny MacAskill


A Drop and Roll Production
Edited by: Paul Macdonald
Filmed by: Rory Semple

7 Comments

  • 13 0
 Danny has quite the palette for unique tricks. I never get board of watching him. Thanks Danny.
  • 1 0
 Seems like those tricks are piling up higher and higher
  • 1 0
 Over time Danny made some crazy good pro videos. Not the same production level here but wow, what good riding and so entertaining! Crazy how you can make good stuff out of such simple playground and material, I admire your creativity!
  • 3 0
 Super-Human. Thanks for the video, as always.
  • 1 0
 This is the content I come here for
