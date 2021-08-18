Video: Danny MacAskill Jibs Through the Scottish Wilds on his eMTB

Wild stunts, amusing videos and millions of YouTube fans all over the world – for years now, Danny has been pushing the limits of possibility with his trials videos – and he’s achieved cult status in the process. However, no one stops the likeable Scotsman from reinventing himself time after time. His new passion is the eMTB!
Thanks to the motorized support, Danny has particularly rediscovered technical descents, because he can now climb effortlessly and much faster. “I’ve almost become a downhiller with the e-bike. I probably rode 5,000 km downhill last year on it – and I can’t get enough! I’ve never been so excited about biking in my life!”
Danny usually goes to new places on his e-bike. For him, it’s not about completing his usual runs with the e-bike, it’s about experiencing new adventures and discovering new biking territory thanks to the e-support. New routes also mean new obstacles and trails – an important way of developing yourself! So... #whostopsyou? Danny’s E-MTB brake setup
More bike means more braking power. On the eMTB, Danny relies on the Magura eStop components that have been specially adapted to the requirements of motorized bikes. It’s a lot more enjoyable riding effortlessly uphill – going downhill, however, the increased mass and higher speeds pose new challenges for rider and material. His MAGURA MT7 paired with 220/203 mm MDR-P rotors gives him permanently high braking performance, even under heavy continuous loads. The new 220 mm-diameter rotor generates around 10% more braking force than a 203 mm model and 20% more than a 180 mm model – for the same manual force. The higher mass also reduces the risk of brake fading and reduces brake pad wear by 15%.
More about the Magura eStop components:https://www.magura.com/en/components/news/2019/magura-estop-e-bike-optimized-technology/ About the MAGURA #whostopsyou video series
My wife
But.... Danny, what are you doing, an E-Bike is fine, probably amazing up Torridon for the climb up from Achnashellach or the other side too (not Corrie Lair, lets have a video of you carrying it up the steps to the top of Corrie Lair, then a days rest to recover), but... Mud Kinds up Torridon, thats a terrible tyre choice for somewhere that even in the soaking wet is still dries!!!!
Who wouldnt want an E-bike, especially the newer ones that are lighter and lighter.
