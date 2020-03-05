Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
Mar 5, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
I just got my hands on the new @Santa Cruz Bicycles Heckler e-mtb and took it for a wee adventure at home in Scotland.
—
Danny MacAskill
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Riding Videos
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Heckler
Danny Macaskill
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
49666 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
47587 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46504 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
44732 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
43338 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
42623 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36113 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35898 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
sewer-rat
(13 mins ago)
Love watching Danny MacEskill!
[Reply]
2
0
jervis
(7 mins ago)
Stay on your bike Danny!!!!!!! Oh wait, wrong one...
What do we say about this Danny?
[Reply]
1
0
5afety3rd
(6 mins ago)
Danny, you're a young man, don't do it!
[Reply]
1
0
kmreid66
(1 mins ago)
How....I mean seriously how does he throw it around like that...I have an e-bike and they are not light, to do this is insane
[Reply]
1
0
seraph
(4 mins ago)
Oh no! Pinkbike users will be so torn between their love of Danny MacAskill and their hatred of eBikes! This should be fun.
[Reply]
1
0
glasvagas
(5 mins ago)
Haha! That OTB. Brilliant.
[Reply]
1
1
kanebensemann
(6 mins ago)
Seal to Fakie....
[Reply]
1
1
WAKIdesigns
(4 mins ago)
Boiling the frog...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007829
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
What do we say about this Danny?
Post a Comment