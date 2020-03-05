Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island

Mar 5, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesI just got my hands on the new @Santa Cruz Bicycles Heckler e-mtb and took it for a wee adventure at home in Scotland.Danny MacAskill


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Heckler Danny Macaskill


8 Comments

 Love watching Danny MacEskill!
 Stay on your bike Danny!!!!!!! Oh wait, wrong one...

What do we say about this Danny?
 Danny, you're a young man, don't do it!
 How....I mean seriously how does he throw it around like that...I have an e-bike and they are not light, to do this is insane
 Oh no! Pinkbike users will be so torn between their love of Danny MacAskill and their hatred of eBikes! This should be fun.
 Haha! That OTB. Brilliant.
 Seal to Fakie....
 Boiling the frog...

