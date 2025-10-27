Video: Danny MacAskill Turns Gore-Tex Tester in Adidas Five Ten Film

PRESS RELEASE: adidas Five Ten
When it comes to pushing products to the limit, few people do it quite like Danny MacAskill. So, when adidas Five Ten and Gore-Tex set out to create the ultimate wet-weather riding shoe, there was only one man for the job.
Inside the Gore-Tex labs, Danny steps into the role of bicycle boffin, testing the adidas Five Ten Trailcross GTX. With a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex membrane and a neoprene ankle cuff that forms a seal against water, it’s a shoe designed for riders who don’t wait for the rain to pass.
But there’s only so much you can prove in a lab. For true performance, you need to take it to the real world, where things can get unpredictable, messy, and wet. Behind a portal lies Danny’s chance to do some “real-world” testing.
First stop: the Hydro Endurance test. Danny rides straight up a stream, water splashing over his bars as scientist Stefan back in the lab analyses the shoe’s ability to withstand water.
Next, the Mud & Impact test. A fast, boggy trail puts the Trailcross GTX to the test in the thick of the elements, every puddle just another chance to prove the shoe’s durability and weatherproofing on the harshest of trails.
Finally, Danny faces Extreme Precipitation. Sheets of rain, relentless spray, the kind of conditions that make most riders call it a day. But when he steps back through the portal into the Gore-Tex lab, the result speaks for itself. The outside of the shoes? Soaked. Danny’s feet? Bone dry.
From the lab to the trail and every downpour in between, the adidas Five Ten Trailcross GTX is built to handle it all. Because for riders like Danny, there’s no such thing as bad weather.
The game changing things about Goretex back in the day was that it _directionally_ released water. Conical pores/holes in the fabric meant water could go from the inside-out but not the outside-in - ie sweat could escape, but rain stayed out.
Surely “filling them up with water and spinning them around” only shows they have good quality padding inside that can soak up water.
Water vapour will go to the place with the lowest absolute humidity. If it's cold outside, the inside of your jacket will be warmer and so the vapor will go out even if it's humid.
If the dwr on the outer layer is worn, the jacket will still be waterproof but it won't pass vapour very well through the soaked outer layer.
brought that jacket on the first commuter ride, 15 minutes of rain aaaaand: shoulders were wet because the seams of the jacket are not glued. all that for >200€. outright scam and an utter garbage product. i´d rather 50% more for a jacket that actually holds up what it claims, and gore tex products do exactly that. even my light running jacket is still almost waterproof after 3 years of relatively heavy usage.
Materials are more than their chemical formulas.
