Video: Danny MacAskill Turns Gore-Tex Tester in Adidas Five Ten Film

Oct 27, 2025
by adidas Five Ten  
PRESS RELEASE: adidas Five Ten

When it comes to pushing products to the limit, few people do it quite like Danny MacAskill. So, when adidas Five Ten and Gore-Tex set out to create the ultimate wet-weather riding shoe, there was only one man for the job.

Inside the Gore-Tex labs, Danny steps into the role of bicycle boffin, testing the adidas Five Ten Trailcross GTX. With a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex membrane and a neoprene ankle cuff that forms a seal against water, it’s a shoe designed for riders who don’t wait for the rain to pass.

But there’s only so much you can prove in a lab. For true performance, you need to take it to the real world, where things can get unpredictable, messy, and wet. Behind a portal lies Danny’s chance to do some “real-world” testing.

photo

First stop: the Hydro Endurance test. Danny rides straight up a stream, water splashing over his bars as scientist Stefan back in the lab analyses the shoe’s ability to withstand water.

Next, the Mud & Impact test. A fast, boggy trail puts the Trailcross GTX to the test in the thick of the elements, every puddle just another chance to prove the shoe’s durability and weatherproofing on the harshest of trails.

photo

Finally, Danny faces Extreme Precipitation. Sheets of rain, relentless spray, the kind of conditions that make most riders call it a day. But when he steps back through the portal into the Gore-Tex lab, the result speaks for itself. The outside of the shoes? Soaked. Danny’s feet? Bone dry.

photo

From the lab to the trail and every downpour in between, the adidas Five Ten Trailcross GTX is built to handle it all. Because for riders like Danny, there’s no such thing as bad weather.

82 Comments
  • 822
 I think Danny MacAskill is awesome. I did not think this commercial was awesome.
  • 110
 Ten Four
  • 50
 Danny is completing his transformation into the modern day Hans Rey. Step 1) Do awesome things on a bike. Step 2) Achieve international recognition. Step 3) Become a glorified model used by large brands to sell products. Step 4) Join the cast of a TV show about cops on bikes.

Danny's done steps 1-3. I'm assuming he's busy reading scripts for step 4.
  • 503
 ChatGPT: write a script for an ad for Goretex riding wear. Use Danny McAskill and make it "futuristic"

🤦‍♂️
  • 40
 The write up reels of AI too, bleh
  • 29
flag BenPea (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @evanlitt: Sadly, humans have become (have always been?) quite bad at avoiding shit grammar and typos (e.g., I think you meant "reeks" - QED), so while I dislike soulless AI speak, at least I know it's going to know how to formulate a sentence and spell, even if the copy itself makes you want to puke.
  • 30
 Nothing futuristic about It, last Sunday I happened to see Monsters Inc again, and Sulley & Mike travel through doors.
  • 221
 Only because Danny MacAskill is in this ad, doesn't mean it warrants a standalone pinkbike post
  • 221
 You don't understand pinkbike comments, we only come here to vent. This one is perfect.
  • 31
 @chrsei: And he's riding an ebike!
  • 812
flag darkstar66 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @billreilly: Danny loves his ebike, maybe we should embrace this
  • 300
 @chrsei: goretex doesn't vent as well as the users of this site do.
  • 10
 @chrsei: It's true, there are a lot of amazing riding videos posted and they get about 3 comments. Something slightly controversial, new gear, etc. and the number of comments skyrockets. Miss the old pinkbike days where we came here to watch ride videos lol, I guess that's what youtube is for and pinkbike is for complaining now?
  • 211
 Advertisement should not be content.
  • 24
 If Danny rides his bike in I am okey w that…
  • 20
 How do you think Pinkbike makes money?
  • 20
 @stevemokan: Yeah, though they typically tag it as "sponsored", "press release" or similar. Seems like the forgot it in this case. Considering that they usually do place this tag, I suppose it was merely by accident, not intentional that they didn't place it here.
  • 20
 @stevemokan: by mowing lawns and collecting cans.
  • 10
 It was posted by Adidas not PB...surely should be obvious it isn't content, no?
  • 143
 The method of testing the shoes by filling them up with water and put them into the centrifuge seemed strange.

The game changing things about Goretex back in the day was that it _directionally_ released water. Conical pores/holes in the fabric meant water could go from the inside-out but not the outside-in - ie sweat could escape, but rain stayed out.

Surely “filling them up with water and spinning them around” only shows they have good quality padding inside that can soak up water.
  • 20
 Indeed I was actually curious about how well the stuff vents. Some pretty cheap waste material can be excellent at holding water. It would have been better marketing if he'd climb some technical trails unassisted in the pouring rain wearing their gear and still come out dry.
  • 40
 Gore Tex is not directional. Water vapour can pass through (sweat), but water is always blocked.
  • 81
 Where did you get the bit about the pores being conical? I've never heard that. As far as I know Gore Tex or other membranes were never directional. They just work because sweat/water vapor molecules are smaller than liquid water molecules. The pores are too small for water molecules to pass through but big enough for water vapor.
  • 82
 @martn: Water and water vapor molecules are similar in size. Ask someone who has studied chemistry. They'll tell you about two hydrogen and one oxygen atom. However, water in liquid shape tends to cling together and make a droplet. This droplet (made of many a water molecule) is too large to fit through these pores.
  • 20
 @fred-frod: If outside is dryer than inside.
  • 30
 @vinay: Thanks for the more precise clarification.
  • 30
 @martn: Yeah, it was merely for completeness sake as I didn't doubt you knew this already. The focus was just on "bigger stuff can't penetrate these pores".
  • 10
 Goretex works by relying on water vapor being smaller than liquid water. The membranes work the same in both directions. Any water on the inside, i.e. sweat, needs to evaporate before it can leave.
  • 30
 @fracasnoxteam: exactly. A much overlooked detail. Marketing has people thinking the second law of thermodynamics no longer needs to be obeyed once they put on their expensive jacket.
Water vapour will go to the place with the lowest absolute humidity. If it's cold outside, the inside of your jacket will be warmer and so the vapor will go out even if it's humid.
If the dwr on the outer layer is worn, the jacket will still be waterproof but it won't pass vapour very well through the soaked outer layer.
  • 121
 I’ve got the non goretex version of that shoe and can assure you they dont just slip off like in the video, getting them on is also a violent struggle. Doesnt help that the sizing is tight as fuk either.

Maybe the goretex ones are slightly different? After seeing the vid i realise not having a goretex layer is really holding me back.
  • 20
 I have the non-goretex version too... for whitewater and fishing. Best wet-shoe ever
  • 10
 @davesc: agreed, i wear mine for white water adventures too. Great grip and ankle protection for wet rocks plus they dry quick.
  • 111
 long live polyfluoroalkyl substances
  • 50
 Takes his shoes off which are soaked and no water from his trousers. Plus rides in the wet and no mud at all. How does this magic work, could have done with it last weekend! Getting wet and muddy for the first time in months was awesome. The cold (3degC) no so awesome.
  • 20
 Just came back from a ride: soaked shoes, soaked gloves (Briskers), soaked pants, soaked helmet - only the jacket kept me warm. And mud all over.
Got to upgrade...
  • 61
 I actually thought this was a well-executed ad. Some really creative shots and a few fun ideas. Would've loved a couple more badass riding clips, but compared to most ads? Cinema.
  • 10
 I agree. Lots of boring ads out there, I thought this was fun.
  • 71
 Are these shoes tested for riders wearing shorts ?

If not, send me a pair for testing Wink
  • 53
 Yo @fiveten crew - key piece of info missing. do these grip and ride like impact pros? if so, great - tell me in the ad. If not, go back and make them do so please. idgaf how waterproof your shoes are - I do care that the soles and upper construction remain as long lasting as previous versions. and while I'm at it - what the hell happened to the freerider EPS range? they were sick! these new things look like a hiking shoe and don't accentuate what made five ten good in the first place. /soapbox>
  • 20
 No, they don't. Not terrible, but not as confidence inspiring.
  • 42
 Gore Tex is the biggest scam in the outdoor industry. It only works when it is box fresh and clean. It is put in items like shoes where it is pointless for because shoes get water in the openings and then goretex prevents water leaving making feet wetter. As soon as goretex is dirty (ahem mtb) the membrane cannot work. Its overpriced and pointless for mtb and is a technology sold on marketing hype alone.
  • 11
 Try wearing non breathable PVC and you'll realize how much the breathables actually breathe.
  • 31
 it might be overpriced, but so are the products of fellow brands. take leatt for example: DBX 5.0 claims a waterproof rating of 30.000 (!), which is on par with goretex pro afaik.
brought that jacket on the first commuter ride, 15 minutes of rain aaaaand: shoulders were wet because the seams of the jacket are not glued. all that for >200€. outright scam and an utter garbage product. i´d rather 50% more for a jacket that actually holds up what it claims, and gore tex products do exactly that. even my light running jacket is still almost waterproof after 3 years of relatively heavy usage.
  • 40
 its most useful in the wet and cold. if its wet and warm out, you're better off just getting soaked. spd sandles would be a vibe
  • 50
 Did Adidas force him off Endura?
  • 41
 Gore-Tex is mostly polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). This shit is so extremely toxic to make, and sheds forever chemicals everywhere you take it.
  • 40
 I thought PTFE was completely inert, food safe and used for class one medical devices...? Or at least I hope it is because I've spent 20 years using it for the previous things, if I'm wrong I'm going into hiding.
  • 12
 @pbuser2299: chemsec.org/the-teflon-chemical-ptfe-is-often-touted-as-a-safe-cousin-of-toxic-pfas-but-is-it-really pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28913736
  • 20
 It's the most inert compound around. That's why it's so slippery. It reacts with basically nothing. That's why the concern about it being a forever chemical. Because it's inert it doesn't biodegrade. The linked articles are useless.
  • 20
 @pbuser2299: it's all about size and shape. Yes it is chemically inert but that means it never degrades, but over time the waste will break up into tiny pieces, micro or nanoparticles sized and those can be harmful regardless of chemical properties. A very different example I like to use is SDS, one of the main components of soaps and shampoos. Harmless, no? You can buy that from chemical companies as a fine powder and suddenly it has warning signs on it. As it should, because if you inhale that powder it messes up your lung surfactant and that's not good.
Materials are more than their chemical formulas.
  • 10
 Wow, so many negative comments here about an 80's futuristic commercial style and Gore-Tex. Being in the PNW, 4 months of my riding year looks like this commercial with another 4 months a bit toned down. Shoes like this just plain work here and keep me riding year-round. I'm thrilled for the rare bit of manufacturer support among the deluge of comically low-cut canvas mtb slippers that round out most collections.
  • 30
 I saw that picnic table in the rain and thought "That thing is going to be as slippery as ice." I like being right.
  • 10
 He makes some fantastic videos. Couple of observations Boots great and survived the test Over trousers ditto Jacket, probably boil in the bag but okay eBike, error code after half a mile in the stream
  • 42
 i ride this shoes for about 2 years now and i love them. Always dry, warm and grippy !
  • 20
 The non-verbal version of The Retroencabulator.
  • 20
 Really? That's what adidas thought was a good commercial?
  • 10
 Silver Magura HC3 lever blades……….
  • 21
 Quite enjoyed that for what it was, dropped in a nice wee mtb media lull.
  • 10
 isnt a wet ride if you dont tip out half a pond from your shoes.
  • 10
 Where can I get these socks???
  • 10
 Sealskinz Waterproof nutzt meine Freundin und sie ist sehr glücklich mit den Socken
  • 10
 Could have used Akkers instead of the Mac.
  • 10
 Gore tex is useless except for "mid season after rain but dry" ride. Meh.
  • 31
 'Cool' motorbike video.
  • 44
 Too bad Gore-tex is toxic as crap!!
  • 33
 Er what? I think you've got a fabric mixed up with DWR man
  • 21
 @darkstar66: polytetrafluorethylene
  • 20
 @cxfahrer2: Dark Waters share.google/4wEOvs6LNeLaBylRf
  • 20
 Isn’t everything toxic as crap these days?
  • 30
 Ptfe is completely inert. That's the opposite of toxic.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: only at room temperature, heat your pans to high temperatures and ptfe gives off toxic fumes
  • 21
 @darkstar66: Are you accidentally leaving your goretex jacket on a red hot (700C) stove?
  • 21
 @Dougal-SC: Nope, and its as low as 230°c
  • 10
 @darkstar66: these guys reckon it starts very slowly at 260C but needs 400C to happen properly: dioxin20xx.org/wp-content/uploads/pdfs/2008/08-691.pdf

The only thing I cook anywhere near that hot is a steak in a cast iron pan.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: you should watch Darkwaters man, im no conspiracy nut but the shit Dupont have gotten away with is scary. You can tell me its harmless but it ain't gonna change my mind man
  • 10
 @darkstar66: I'm not defending any chemical giants. But the chemistry behind ptfe is fascinating.

Probably the biggest beef is Fox putting it in damper oil. Which then gets collected and burnt for disposal.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: Absolutely, from its origins as an anti friction coating in tank barrels to what it is today it indeed fascinating!
  • 11
 I'm getting the Adidas Bad Bunny shoes
  • 22
 BORED!
  • 13
 To anyone complaining about this ad or the PB post, you must not realise that Danny dryves a lotta traffic to this wetsite.
  • 20
 you Welsh?
  • 30
 I recognize your pun effort sir







