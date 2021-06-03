Video: Danny MacAskill, Veronique Sandler & More Share their Local Riding Spots in 'Endless Possibilities'

Words: Five TenSTARRING: Danny MacAskill, Vero Sandler, Darren Berrecloth, Martin Søderstrøm, Kenny Belaey, Hans Rey, Brad Simms and Thomas Genon - With a little creativity there are Endless Possibilities right on your doorstep.
In the spring of 2020, countries across Europe and North America found themselves in nationwide lockdowns with restrictions imposed on national and international travel and limits on the number of people able to gather indoors and out. We all had to change the way we went about our lives.
Endless Possibilities put the creative in the hands of 8 global Adidas Five Ten athletes who were sent personal handheld video cameras and still cameras to their home. The brief was simple, to document their riding first-hand, showcase what riding means to them and what they can achieve right out of their front door.
Go behind the scenes to check out how the riders spent their time, documented on Kodak film cameras.
Martin Søderstrøm found himself in lockdown in Sweden, in the snow. But he ventured out and took on local ski resorts and found shelter from the cold in the local skate park.
Vero Sandler took the opportunity to build a new trails spot 'Lucky Dip' and take on the local mountains in and around her home in Wales. Joined every step of the way by her best friend Oski.
Residing in California, Hans Rey used his garden and pool as a trials playground and took to the local trails on his e-bike in true Hans style.
Based in the south of France, Thomas Genon spent spring riding his local woods, hitting the skate park and taking to the local dirt jumps. His perfect day would be one where he got to use every bike.
Having moved to Wales to film his X-Games segment, Danny MacAskill went back to basics! He found comfort on his trials bike in the car parks he learnt how to ride as a kid before heading out on his e-bike to blast the Welsh Valleys.
Living in Texas, BMX legend Brad Simms had to wait for the snow to melt in another turn of weird events before he was able to take to the streets in true Simm's style. The city streets are Brad's Mecca and where most of us see a handrail, dumpster or a set of stairs, Brad sees a spot to ride.
Spending his winters in Spain, Kenny Belaey went back to basics with his trials bike hitting everything on his doorstep from his drive to the streets before setting up a slack line in the woods to put an e-bike to the test and claim one for the books.
Darren Berrecloth made the most of his time at home on Vancouver Island, cruising the forests, hitting the jumps and hanging out with his family.
|We have one of the most incredible athlete lineups of any brand, from Freeride to Dirt Jumpers, trials riders to BMX, it is something we are proud of. The Five Ten apparel range celebrates the diverse nature of our sport and we wanted to showcase this in a film that gets people stoked to ride no matter the situation they find themselves in. If all you have is a car park or a grass hill, a little creativity can make this the best day ever on your bike. With an open mind there are endless possibilities.— Luke Hontz, Senior Product Manager - Five Ten Bike
The new Five Ten apparel range was inspired by the diverse nature of the sport with a collection of technical and casual wear that has been designed from the ground up to meet the needs of the biggest days in the saddle traversing mountains, to cruising at the local dirt jumps and café rides. At the heart of the range sits the Trailcross shorts and jersey, utilising upcycled ocean plastics and recycled polyester to develop technical riding gear. For colder climates and winter months, the riding apparel range features a RAIN.RDY 100% waterproof jacket and a four-way stretch fabric riding pant to tackle any ride, no matter the weather.
The casual wear range has been developed using BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) and recycled cotton materials to create a more sustainable product. The range includes both men’s and women’s designs and sizing. Incorporating traditional streetwear styling with the iconic Five Ten logo. Designed to be worn on and off the bike, the full 2021 apparel range from Five Ten can be mixed and matched to create your personal look for every riding occasion.
