VIDEOS

Video: Danny MacAskill vs a Horse

Jan 7, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Horses and bikes are generally best kept as far apart as possible but Danny MacAskill's newest video sees him go head-to-head with one at Lindores Farm in Fife, Scotland.

Danny first visited Lindores for his hay bale hill roll stunt in Wee Day Out but this time he was back to take on local eventer Louisa Milne Home riding the horse Future Plans. The pair 'race' down an eventing course that ends with a jump inspired by Danny's first trip to the farm.

by Fred Murray Red Bull Content Pool

Louisa Milne Home one of Britains top event riders and has been training at Lindores Farm for 30 years, she said, "Lindores is a fantastic place to train and I have been taking young horses to start their careers there since it opened. This was a very different training day to the normal international riders I compete with.”

Danny said, “Clips like this are just entertaining and fun to create, it was a bit off the cuff having never biked over horse jumps or really been around horses, but I love doing new stuff.”

OK, so there's not much more to this than some bunny hops in a field but it's always great to watch Danny messing around and, as he struggled all last year with a broken kneecap and started off this year with keyhole surgery, it could be a while before we see a full edit from the Scottish legend. For more in the time-honoured genre of 'mountain bikers racing things', check out these videos.

Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers 2019 - 6 New Bikes That Stand Out From the Crowd
76788 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
70826 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
68108 views
Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite
46953 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Triggers, New Bikes, Smart Gadgets, & More - January 2019
43967 views
Unno's Slack XC Bike Might be the Future of XC
43168 views
RIP Dan Hanebrink: Inventor, Competitor & Mountain Bike Pioneer
39919 views
Graham Agassiz Says Goodbye to Kona
39091 views

7 Comments

  • + 2
 This is some Top Gear level stuff here.
  • + 1
 Some very selective editing I reckon, but very cool none the less!
  • + 1
 Bet he was out of breath after a full run of that!
  • + 1
 Wow what a title.....
  • + 1
 Is this a new thing?
  • + 2
 Yes, it’s a new series pitting Danny against animals. Next up, Danny vs a Panther.
  • + 0
 Horin' around!!! You sure this is the right content?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036511
Mobile Version of Website